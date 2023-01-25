ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City of Corpus Christi closes part of SPID feeder for utility work

By Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago
The city of Corpus Christi implemented an emergency lane closure for a portion of the westbound feeder of South Padre Island Drive to perform utility work Wednesday morning.

The road from Clare Drive to Prince Drive, east of Airline Road, is closed with barricades, the city said in a tweet.

All traffic is being detoured at Clare Drive. Traffic control is in place.

More information, including the duration of the closure, was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back at Caller.com for updates.

