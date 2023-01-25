ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Level 1 snow emergencies issued for Richland and Crawford counties

By Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
Level 1 snow emergencies were declared in both Richland and Crawford counties about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A Level 1 snow emergency means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, and may be icy.

Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday for Richland, Wayne, Ashland, Crawford and Holmes counties, according to the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

The weather service forecast was updated Wednesday morning to predict that snow would change to a wintry mix and then become rain as the temperatures warmed.

Meteorologists predicted that snowfall totals toward the state's northwest could reach 5 to 9 inches by Wednesday night.

By 8:30 a.m. Wednesday it was 33 degrees in Richland and Crawford counties. The day's high was projected to be 40 degrees in both counties.

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

