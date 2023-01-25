ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcadenville, NC

Two men charged in McAdenville area shooting

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
Gaston County police arrested two men they say were involved in a shooting north of McAdenville on Jan. 16.

Michael Conner, 49, of Flowers Court is charged with felony larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The shooting was reported at 6 p.m. on the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road. Several callers said that a man at that location was shot in the leg, and a wrecker was seen leaving the incident. Witnesses told police that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation over a vehicle.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, police located a wrecker fitting the description provided by witnesses, but the men in the wrecker weren't immediately arrested.

Police issued warrants on Monday for Conner and another man, Johnny Louis Reeves Jr., who is charged with felony larceny. They were arrested later that day.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com.

The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

