ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Don't Buy an Older Home Without This

By Ashley Maready
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bOX8_0kQjyS2a00

Image source: Getty Images

Owning a home is something many people aspire to, and with good reason. If you're used to renting and having to follow someone else's house rules, which change as you move around to escape climbing rents or accommodate your work situation, the thought of taking out a mortgage loan to buy a home is an appealing prospect.

But while you're organizing your finances and improving your credit to get the best possible deal on that mortgage, and starting to look at real estate listings, take a moment to truly contemplate all the costs you'll be faced with when you own a home. Homeowners insurance , property taxes, and maintenance will all soon be yours to pay for.

If you're looking to buy an older home in particular, that last cost should really give you pause. There's no way to know for sure how much you'll have to pay for maintenance and home repairs that pop up along the way, especially in your first few years of owning that home. Here's why going into homeownership with a robust home maintenance fund is a good idea.

A cautionary tale

I have friends who purchased their home in 2019. The house was built 150 years ago, which might be very old indeed in some parts of the country, but we have a lot of Victorian-era homes in our area. Some of them have been bought, improved, and resold by house flippers, which was the case for this home. Some of the fixes and upgrades made to the house are quite nice (especially the new windows), but unfortunately, the flippers neglected to put money into some of the vital systems that keep the home running.

My friends have now been forced to go into debt on a few major repairs to their home, including a $3,000 plumbing fix just a few months after moving in, and more recently, $800 for a part for their furnace (which is coming to the end of its useful life and will need to be replaced altogether before next winter). The furnace died on them over the Christmas weekend, which was also the coldest part of this winter, so far. They were in another part of the state for the holiday and came home to a cold house -- and a need for several space heaters . A bill like that is not a Christmas gift anyone wants.

More: Check out our picks for the best mortgage lenders

How a home maintenance fund could've helped

While there's often no way to tell in advance what kind of repairs an older home will need (I'll note that neither of the problems my friends have encountered came up during their home inspection), having a pot of money set aside for emergency maintenance costs is a really good idea if you can swing it.

If you're purchasing new construction, you can certainly breathe a little easier when it comes to worrying about components of your home breaking soon after you move in. You'll be receiving a home with all new appliances and systems like plumbing and HVAC, and some of them may even come with a warranty from either the manufacturer or your builder.

You won't get this benefit when you purchase existing construction, and the possibility of expensive repairs increases if you're purchasing a home that's a century old (or older). You won't know how well cared for the home has been in the past. While a home inspection ahead of closing on your mortgage can give you some clues about what might need to be replaced sooner rather than later, you might end up in the dark about some potential problems.

How much should you save?

In general, it's a good idea to plan on spending 1% of your home's cost per year for maintenance and repairs, but you could end up spending much more if you're buying an older home. Aim to save at least that 1% going into a home purchase, and more if you can manage. You can keep it in a dedicated "bucket" in your high-yield savings account , so it's ready for you when you need it.

I'm hoping to buy a home in this city of older houses in the near future, and the lesson I've taken from hearing about my friends' experiences is that I need to have money saved to address anything that could come up in my first few years of homeownership. In fact, being ready for repair costs is one reason why it's a bad idea to pay cash for a home, as you'll often be locking up all your available money in the purchase itself.

If a home purchase is in your future, don't forget to plan for potential maintenance and repair costs -- and save up money to help cover them, so you can avoid going into debt.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

How Much Cash To Have Stashed in a Savings Account at All Times

If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep in a standard savings account. Don’t fret, and don’t make any hasty decisions. Experts have some simple recommendations.
R.A. Heim

Get a one-time payment of up to $975 for your mortgage or rent

If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Marry Evens

How many states are still sending stimulus checks in 2023?

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of US benefits at both the federal and state levels was completely altered, as millions of families were forced into poverty or saw their earnings drop dramatically. As a result, the US government devised a variety of stimulus packages for each state that could be handed to the populace to assist in keeping people and businesses afloat.
CNBC

Wells Fargo might owe you money—here's how to get it

If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As part of a $3.7 billion settlement, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $2 billion directly to...
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
PennLive.com

Stamp prices increasing this weekend: How much will Forever stamps cost?

It’s going to cost more to send a letter starting Sunday. To cope with the rising cost of operations, the United States Postal Service is set to increase the cost of postage effective Jan. 22. Prices are going up about 4.2%, with first-class Forever stamp prices increasing by 3 cents from 60 cents to 63 cents.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
265K+
Followers
123K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy