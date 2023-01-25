Beverly Hills Police Search for Alleged Burglary Suspect

Beverly Hills, CA: The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to reports of a burglary suspect at a building undergoing renovations at the intersection of South Rodeo Drive and Charleville Boulevard.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Beverly Hills PD requested a Los Angeles Police Department airship and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies to respond from West Hollywood Division to assist with traffic control on the perimeter.

No further information is available at this time.

