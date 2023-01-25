ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills Police Search for Alleged Burglary Suspect

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Beverly Hills, CA: The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to reports of a burglary suspect at a building undergoing renovations at the intersection of South Rodeo Drive and Charleville Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8fqS_0kQjy6x500
Zak Holman / KNN

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Beverly Hills PD requested a Los Angeles Police Department airship and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies to respond from West Hollywood Division to assist with traffic control on the perimeter.

No further information is available at this time.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
SANTA ANA, CA
WGAU

3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfstandard.com

Tesla Driver Accused of Plunging Family Off Hwy 1 Cliff Arrested

The Tesla driver accused of intentionally plunging his family over a Highway 1 cliff has been released from the hospital and booked in San Mateo County Jail, officials said Friday. Pasadena doctor Dharmesh Patel, 41, and his family survived the Jan. 2 fall from Devil’s Slide. The California Highway Patrol...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles

Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said Saturday, California’s fourth mass shooting in a week. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Suspected home jewelry theft marks second of its kind in 48 hours

A reported burglary at a residence on the 28000 block of Florence Lane on Thursday morning marks the second time jewelry and other possessions have been taken from a home in Santa Clarita during the past 48 hours. Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police kill wheelchair-bound man in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival, the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police seeking assistance with homicide investigation in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help in seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, at about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
ANAHEIM, CA
myburbank.com

Police Capture Robbery/Burglary Suspect After Neighborhood, School Lockdown

Burbank police received a call around 3:00 pm on Wednesday, January 25, of a robbery that had just occurred at Starz Liquor at Orchard and Olive. According to a release by Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, the clerk told police that “a man entered the establishment, selected merchandise, and left without paying. When the clerk confronted the suspect outside, he assaulted her and fled.”
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Gang member facing new assault charge from road-rage allegation

A documented San Fernando Valley gang member with a Santa Clarita address is back in custody on multiple charges after he was arrested once again on suspicion of an assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to court records. Samuel Trujillo, 56, of Canyon Country, was arrested Jan. 4 in...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
POMONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Charged With Gross Vehicular Manslaughter in Placentia DUI Crash That Killed 3

A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
PLACENTIA, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy