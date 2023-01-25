Read full article on original website
Everything EVs Are Better At Than Regular Combustion Engines
The debate over electric vehicles (EV) versus internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is a hot topic at the moment and shall continue to be contested for the foreseeable future. The internal combustion engine has roots in the Victorian period when the industrial revolution had engineers and scientists working at a fever pitch to mobilize society. Likewise, the electric vehicle, which many may believe is a modern concept, also has roots in the industrial revolution as the widespread development of electricity and battery technology was equally integral to industrialization. In the early days of the 20th century, electric cars were a common sight on the streets of many cities, although gasoline engines would eclipse them as they became more reliable and user-friendly.
Ford's Electric Pickup Can Power Your House In An Outage, But The Cost Could Be Eye-Watering
Ford's F-150 Lightning has a massive battery that can reportedly power an entire house for a significant amount of time.
The Six Wheeled Hybrid Car You'd Never Guess Was Built By A Lawnmower Company
During the Oil Crisis in the 1970s, Briggs & Stratton came up with one of the first modern hybrid drivetrains, though the concept never made it to production.
Hidden Features You Might Not Know About On Your Car's Key Fob
Key fobs are a generally pretty mundane and overlooked piece of automotive paraphernalia. A few decades ago, drivers didn't have a way to remotely unlock their cars, and now it's taken for granted. The technology is actually fairly recent, as the first car to ever feature a remote unlock feature via a key fob was the AMC/Renault Alliance from 1983 (via Car and Driver).
The Best Driver Assistance Systems You Can Buy That Aren't Tesla Autopilot
While Tesla Autopilot sits top-of-mind in driver assistance, most auto manufacturers are working on technology that is as good or better than Musk's company.
Here's How The Yamaha 'Fizzy' Became A British Cultural Craze In The 1970s
One formative motorcycle for bikes in the U.K. was the 'Fizzy" — aka the Yamaha FS1-E — which made motorcycle riding more accessible to the masses.
The Most Expensive Car In George Russell's Collection
Professional racers don't always have a fleet of road-going supercars to enjoy in their time away from the circuit. Jenson Button is an obvious exception, having previously owned a Bugatti Veyron, among many others, says GQ. But for the most, part drivers end up behind the wheel of whatever cars their team provides.
This Odd-Looking BMW Hatchback Has Something In Common With The McLaren F1
Before acquiring Mini in 1996, BMW was planning its own compact economy hatchback — complete with odd styling, center-mounted driver seat, and a fax machine.
The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8
Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.
Here's What Makes The Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt Such A Big Deal
Drag racing collectors tend to swoon over the Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt, which was an impressive, incredibly rare, and stylish V8 drag racer from the '60s.
10 Reasons You Won't See The Cadillac InnerSpace On The Road Anytime Soon
Cadillac introduced its InnerSpace concept as one of three new designs at CES in 2022, and it certainly caused a stir. The radical look of the concept, sporting a sleek, futuristic shape and many high-tech features, was a world away from Cadillac's stereotypical image as a conservative, heritage-focused automaker. A year on, though, and there are no signs that the InnerSpace, nor either of the other two concepts debuted at the same time, will be making their way onto public roads anytime soon.
HDA Vs HDA2: Hyundai's Driver-Assist Systems Explained
If you're planning on buying a new Hyundai vehicle in the near future you'll want to know the difference between the driver-assist systems HDA and HDA2.
Subaru Is Recalling The 2022 WRX – But Not For The Reasons You'd Think
Subaru is recalling a few thousand units of its 2022 WRX, though owners don't need to worry, as the issue has little to do with the vehicle itself.
The Top 5 Most Expensive Vehicles Owned By Arnold Schwarzenegger
The "Governator" has a net worth of $450 million, earning him the right to the finer things in life, cars included.
Here's What Makes General Motors' LS Engines So Special
One of the most common mods for car tuning and customizing is LS swaps, and there's a reason why many enthusiasts opt for General Motors' enduring engine.
