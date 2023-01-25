Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Injuries could impact Seton Hill showcase
Seton Hill will host seven high school games Saturday and Sunday, four of which will be boys matchups. Injuries, though, could dampen at least two of the matchups. Franklin Regional (9-6) plays Belle Vernon (7-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the opener. Franklin Regional has been without its top two scorers, Cam Rowell and Cooper Rankin (15 ppg each), both of whom are dealing with injuries.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials
Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 26, 2023: OLSH girls win key section clash
Kyleigh Nagy scored 18 points to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to a 55-41 victory over Keystone Oaks in a key Section 2-3A girls basketball clash Thursday night. Claudia Ierullo had 13 points and Mia Grisafi added 11 for the Chargers (12-4, 5-1). Eriona Neal scored 17 points and Bailey Rieg had 13 for the Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-2).
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 26, 2023: Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson boys set for rematch
When the first half of WPIAL boys basketball section play ended last week, there was a three-way tie for the top spot in Section 1-5A. Two of those three teams go head to head to highlight a busy Fray-day of district boys section hoops. The first game between Peters Township...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New blood in backcourt makes impact for Jeannette boys
Jeannette knew it would have length and experience with seniors Shane Mickens and Jalen Bass along with sophomore Lonnie Greene returning for basketball season. Mickens and Bass are 6-foot-3, and Greene stands 6-4. The trio often plays big. They’re moth-to-a-light rebounders and long-armed defenders. Junior guard Isaiah Mallich also...
westmorelandsports.com
Recruiting Thursday: Hempfield Area's Binakonsky will play at Mercyhurst
It was a historic year for the Hempfield Area Spartans football team this past fall, as they started 5-0 for the first time in 51 years. Behind that strong start was an incredibly stout defense that was guided by one of the top linebackers in the WPIAL, Eli Binakonsky. “It...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Offers Brother of Starting LB Bangally Kamara
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pitt Take 5: Miami game starts 10-game stretch that will define Panthers' season
Pitt embarks on a crucial 10-game stretch Saturday when it attempts to rise above third place in the ACC with a game against No. 20 Miami at Petersen Events Center. Both teams are 7-3 in the conference. A victory probably adds another brick to Pitt’s status as an NCAA Tournament...
Pitt Among Early Leaders for Five-Star F Alier Maluk
The Pitt Panthers have been pursuing five-star sophomore Alier Maluk as much as anyone.
Pitt News
‘I love Pittsburgh’: Pitt football introduces three local transfer players
Western Pennsylvania is a historic hotbed for top-tier football recruits. From Joe Montana to Joe Namath, western Pennsylvania has seen its fair share of legendary football stars. But Pitt historically struggled to recruit local talent to stay in Pittsburgh. Montana left for Notre Dame and Namath went south to Alabama, leaving Pitt behind in the process.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Football Continues Recruiting Push; Getting in Early on Under-the-Radar Players
On Monday and Tuesday, a big theme to Pitt football’s recruiting has been offers extended to players from the talent rich states of Florida and Georgia. On Wednesday, something that was very noticeable was that Pitt was the being the first program to extend Division I or Power Five offers to a bunch of players.
All Saints Convent in Etna transformed into apartment living
The cross details and All Saints name remain on the front of the building, the beloved home to nuns for many years. But, as is protocol for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh when a religious building is being reposed, anything liturgical, including stained glass with symbols such as a chalice or image of a saint, has been removed.
duqsm.com
Duquesne caught a bug: Duquesne restoring trust with students after pests are found in Union kitchen
Following a week-long closure, Incline dining services are up-and-running again. A message from the FoodU app notified students immediately on Tuesday that their campus dining options would change that same day. “The Incline will be closed today at 2 pm until further notice. Please visit the Cinco location from 5...
wtae.com
Ryan Shazier on new business venture
We all know the story of former Steeler Ryan Shazier and his fight to get over a spinal injury. While it ended his playing career, he has found new challenges. The latest venture is putting his name on a medical marijuana brand. It might sound strange, but Shazier tells Pittsburgh's...
Winter storm rips into mobile home, topples trees, wires in Derry Township
Wednesday’s winter storm ripped through Derry Township during the afternoon hours, toppling trees and utility lines and damaging buildings. Areas of the township were pummeled by high winds roaring down from Derry Ridge to the east, said Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. “We had a lot of trees and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 27-29
From the grand spectacle of a symphonic “Harry Potter” performance to the weirdness of a World Oddities Expo, there is a wide array of entertainment options in Pittsburgh this weekend. ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ in Concert. This sounds like a can’t-miss event for “Harry...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Report: North Allegheny School District sees increase in students, families utilizing mental health services
More families are taking advantage of mental health services at North Allegheny, according to a report by the district’s student wellness and safety committee presented Jan. 18 to the school board. There has been a slight, but overall, increase in the number of students utilizing Glade Run Lutheran Services...
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns
Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
