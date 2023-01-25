ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Injuries could impact Seton Hill showcase

Seton Hill will host seven high school games Saturday and Sunday, four of which will be boys matchups. Injuries, though, could dampen at least two of the matchups. Franklin Regional (9-6) plays Belle Vernon (7-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the opener. Franklin Regional has been without its top two scorers, Cam Rowell and Cooper Rankin (15 ppg each), both of whom are dealing with injuries.
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials

Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
High school roundup for Jan. 26, 2023: OLSH girls win key section clash

Kyleigh Nagy scored 18 points to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to a 55-41 victory over Keystone Oaks in a key Section 2-3A girls basketball clash Thursday night. Claudia Ierullo had 13 points and Mia Grisafi added 11 for the Chargers (12-4, 5-1). Eriona Neal scored 17 points and Bailey Rieg had 13 for the Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-2).
New blood in backcourt makes impact for Jeannette boys

Jeannette knew it would have length and experience with seniors Shane Mickens and Jalen Bass along with sophomore Lonnie Greene returning for basketball season. Mickens and Bass are 6-foot-3, and Greene stands 6-4. The trio often plays big. They’re moth-to-a-light rebounders and long-armed defenders. Junior guard Isaiah Mallich also...
‘I love Pittsburgh’: Pitt football introduces three local transfer players

Western Pennsylvania is a historic hotbed for top-tier football recruits. From Joe Montana to Joe Namath, western Pennsylvania has seen its fair share of legendary football stars. But Pitt historically struggled to recruit local talent to stay in Pittsburgh. Montana left for Notre Dame and Namath went south to Alabama, leaving Pitt behind in the process.
All Saints Convent in Etna transformed into apartment living

The cross details and All Saints name remain on the front of the building, the beloved home to nuns for many years. But, as is protocol for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh when a religious building is being reposed, anything liturgical, including stained glass with symbols such as a chalice or image of a saint, has been removed.
Ryan Shazier on new business venture

We all know the story of former Steeler Ryan Shazier and his fight to get over a spinal injury. While it ended his playing career, he has found new challenges. The latest venture is putting his name on a medical marijuana brand. It might sound strange, but Shazier tells Pittsburgh's...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 27-29

From the grand spectacle of a symphonic “Harry Potter” performance to the weirdness of a World Oddities Expo, there is a wide array of entertainment options in Pittsburgh this weekend. ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ in Concert. This sounds like a can’t-miss event for “Harry...
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100

PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns

Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
