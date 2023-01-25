Read full article on original website
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?
For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
There’s Only One Wahlburgers Left in Michigan and It’s in Grand Rapids
Michigan's last remaining Walhburgers restaurant is in Grand Rapids. I remember being so pumped to learn that downtown GR would be getting its own burger joint started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg!. That said, I still have not seen one Wahlberg on the...
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Wipe Those Tears! Grand Rapids’ Daddy Pete’s BBQ Is Back!
Let me start off by saying, I am so excited (yet confused..). When you think of barbeque in Grand Rapids, what places do you immediately think of?. If you did not immediately think of Daddy Pete's BBQ, I may have to question where you are eating. On January 12th, Daddy...
Broadway Grand Rapids is back and breaking records!
Just a few years ago, the future of live performances was in question, but now not only is the future certain – it’s bright.
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
Man who drove into Lake Macatawa remembered as family man, sports fan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The family of Jon Paul Dowler, who died Sunday, Jan. 22, after driving into Lake Macatawa, remembered him as a loving family man who liked music and sports, especially football. Dowler, 52, of Otsego, drove into the lake off Jenison Avenue near Lakeway Drive in...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub
The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park
A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
localsportsjournal.com
Like father, like son: Jeff Burr carries on family tradition in officiating
His Dad got him started in officiating, and 46 years later, Jeff Burr was recognized by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for 45 years of service. It truly has been a family affair. Ralph Burr officiated for 53 years and passed in September of last year a week before...
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
Rare piebald deer seen in Mid-Michigan
A Mid-Michigan woman was in for a rare sight after she spotted an unusual looking deer roaming near medical offices in Alma. A photo of the animal was captured
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Daddy Pete’s coming back in full swing
Thanks to an outpouring of community support, a Grand Rapids restaurant is reopening. Daddy Pete’s BBQ announced it will reopen its to-go location on Thursday, Feb. 2, approximately two weeks after the owners posted on social media they were closing it down. “Once my wife (co-founder Tarra Davis) posted...
Cheap Eats: Cousin’s Tasty Chicken offers fried deliciousness for any budget
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – If there’s one thing most people can agree on, it’s that fried chicken tastes good. Fortunately for Grand Rapids residents, there’s a spot serving up all manner of fried deliciousness for super affordable prices. In fact, owner Frank Oswald and his family are so confident in their food, they put tasty in the restaurant’s name.
The blizzard of 1978: Commemorating the historic storm 45 years later
Take a look back on one of West Michigan's largest snowstorms in history, with interviews, pictures, video, newspapers and more.
(Another) Winter Weather Advisory
Yesterday, we had a Winter Weather Advisory from Kent Co. to the south. Today (Thu.) we have a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties from Manistee Co. down to Berrien Co. Cass County. The Advisory is for 1-4″ of snow, plus slippery roads and will be in effect until 4 pm for Manistee, Mason, […]
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: New winery wants to be ‘oasis’ in Portage
PORTAGE, MI – A new urban winery in Portage wants to be a gathering place for the community. Customers can enjoy wine and elevated food at 468 Urban Winery, 8842 Portage Road. The winery opened its doors Jan. 20. “I just hope that people will come in, see what...
