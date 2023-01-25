ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

US 103.1

Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?

For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home

This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
ALLEGAN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub

The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park

A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Daddy Pete’s coming back in full swing

Thanks to an outpouring of community support, a Grand Rapids restaurant is reopening. Daddy Pete’s BBQ announced it will reopen its to-go location on Thursday, Feb. 2, approximately two weeks after the owners posted on social media they were closing it down. “Once my wife (co-founder Tarra Davis) posted...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

(Another) Winter Weather Advisory

Yesterday, we had a Winter Weather Advisory from Kent Co. to the south. Today (Thu.) we have a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties from Manistee Co. down to Berrien Co. Cass County. The Advisory is for 1-4″ of snow, plus slippery roads and will be in effect until 4 pm for Manistee, Mason, […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

