Florida Man Arrested For Fentanyl Trafficking While Riding His Bicycle

Joseph Nathan Revell, 43 (HCSO)

A Florida man who said he was just transporting the drugs for a friend was arrested while pedaling a bike with no lights.

According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies patrolling the area of Damac Estates in Brooksville noticed a male riding a bicycle with no lights on it.

The deputies conducted a Traffic Stop on the bicycle at Canal Drive and Carol Drive. The bicycle rider was issued a verbal warning for the equipment violation.

The deputies then asked the rider if he would consent to a search of his person, to which he replied, “I have a little bit of weed on me.”

He then pulled a baggie, containing a green leafy substance from his left front pocket.

Along with that baggie, another baggie, which contained a white crystal-like substance, came out of his pocket. The rider attempted to conceal the second baggie by holding it in a closed fist.

The bicycle rider, identified as Joseph Revell, was placed into custody, and a search of Revell revealed a small headphones case in his waistband.

Deputies say inside the case, they located a cut straw that contained a crystal-like residue, a clear baggy containing a white powder-like substance, and a pill, later determined to be Oxycodone.

One additional baggie containing a white crystal-like substance was located in Revell’s left pocket.

The green leafy substance field tested positive for the presence of THC and weighed 3.4 grams. The white crystal-like substance, the residue on the straw, and the contents of the last baggie all tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and weighed 5.2 grams and 0.9 grams.

The white powder-like substance tested positive for the presence of Fentanyl and weighed 5.8 grams, which is over the trafficking amount of 4 grams.

Joseph Nathan Revell, 43, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged as follows:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

No Bond (due to being a Registered Sex Offender).

Revell told deputies he was transporting the drugs “for a friend.”

