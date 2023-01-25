The Nets will again be without Ben Simmons as they take on their cross-town rivals. Simmons is expected to be out for Brooklyn’s matchup against the Knicks on Saturday night with left knee soreness, according to ESPN. He previously exited the Nets’ loss to the Pistons on Thursday with the injury. On Friday, the Nets listed Simmons as questionable for the game, but were optimistic that he had avoided the worst with his injury and labelled it soreness. Simmons has missed 11 games this season due to injury, several of which have involved his left knee. Simmons has struggled to elevate his role since Kevin Durant went down with a sprained MCL, and the Nets have dropped six of their eight games without their superstar.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO