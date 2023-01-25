– John F. Connolly of Shrewsbury, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, at the age of 93, on January 22, 2023. Beloved husband of Susan (Michaelson) Connolly, and the late Mary T. Connolly. Loving father of Terri Ferolito and her husband, John of Dorchester, John S. Connolly and his wife, Lorena of Hanover, Judy Keenan and her husband, Jim of Scituate, Bob Connolly of Quincy, Lorie Hanlon and her husband, Rick of Northborough, Jennifer Osbourne and her husband, Mark of Milledgeville, Georgia. Dear brother of the late Frances Gobbi. Cherished grandfather of 15 loving grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO