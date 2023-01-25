ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police investigate wallet theft from Petco

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department is seeking the public’s help investigating a wallet theft. According to the department, the wallet was stolen from Petco on Boston Turnpike on Jan. 21. Police shared an image of a man in a hat and black vest. Anyone who recognizes the...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police arrest suspects related to home break-in

SHREWSBURY – Two Florida resident face charges for allegedly breaking into a Shrewsbury home. Mohammed Islam, 28, of North Miami, was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for felony, malicious destruction of property, possession of burglarious instruments, conspiracy and possession of a Class B substance. Yaveth Martinez,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Joan Swanson, 90, formerly of Shrewsbury

Holden – Joan Swanson, 90, the loving daughter of Swedish immigrants, Ivan ( Hilding Ivan Olaf) Lundquist and Florence Cecelia ( Westerholm ) Lundquist passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023, surrounded by family. She fought a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and was adored by all of her family and caretakers during the process.
HOLDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify the woman killed in fatal crash in Action

ACTON, Mass. — Authorities identify the 66-year-old woman that was killed in a hit-and-run in Acton earlier this week. Irene Durand-Bryan, 66 of Acton was struck by a Ford van outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street on Monday morning. She was transported to Emerson Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
ACTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Helen G. Speranzella, 85, of Marlborough

– Helen G. (Carr) Speranzella, 85, of Marlborough, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Coleman House in Northborough, MA. She was the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Marshall) Carr and wife of the late Charles R. Speranzella who died in 2013. Helen was also predeceased by her brother James Carr.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Alice LaRosee, 74, of Westborough

– Alice Ann (Asendorf) LaRosee, 74, of Westborough and formerly of Grover’s Mill, New Jersey, passed at Her home unexpectedly on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born in Englewood, NJ, the daughter of the late David and Marie (Stindt) Asendorf. Alice is survived by her husband of 51...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Information on Missing 32-Year-Old Woman

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing woman. Ashley George, 32, of Charlton, may be in Worcester, according to police. Police ask anyone with information to contact Worcester police via one of the following methods:. Call the Worcester Police Department at (508)...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery

Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Kevin H. Guyette, 29, formerly of Marlborough

– Kevin H. Guyette, 29, of Shirley, MA and formerly of Marlborough passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born in Framingham, MA the son of the late Harold E. and Kathleen (Truehart) Guyette. Kevin attended Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and worked for Home Depot...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 8 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Robbed and Murdered on Millbury Street' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 8 of Season 2 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
communityadvocate.com

John F. Connolly, 93, of Shrewsbury

– John F. Connolly of Shrewsbury, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, at the age of 93, on January 22, 2023. Beloved husband of Susan (Michaelson) Connolly, and the late Mary T. Connolly. Loving father of Terri Ferolito and her husband, John of Dorchester, John S. Connolly and his wife, Lorena of Hanover, Judy Keenan and her husband, Jim of Scituate, Bob Connolly of Quincy, Lorie Hanlon and her husband, Rick of Northborough, Jennifer Osbourne and her husband, Mark of Milledgeville, Georgia. Dear brother of the late Frances Gobbi. Cherished grandfather of 15 loving grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
SHREWSBURY, MA
WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

