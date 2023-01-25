ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

[Gallery] Plenty Of Room to Grow In This Enormous Amarillo Barndo

Growing up I remember my mom hollering at me "What were you born in a barn?" Just because I left the front door open. That would spark me to turn around and shut the door. Barn doors were left open for the livestock so that is where that saying came from. Nowadays the answer could definitely be yes, yes I was. As more and more barndos become a thing. I love the openness and room you have in a barndo.
Bringing in the New, Wendy’s is Closing in Canyon

Don't you love it when a city gets new things? Canyon is getting something new but from something old. Last year, the Wendy's on Western was torn down. The building was demolished. it was a shock to see something that had been there for decades gone. However, something new is rising from the ashes, and that is a new Wendy's.
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo

Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
Revenge On Your Ex? The Amarillo Zoo Is Here To Help.

Ah yes, Valentine's Day. Depending on how you view it, it's either one of your favorite days of the year, or it's a day that brings back traumatic memories. A day where one spoils their significant other, or relationships come to a close because your soon-to-be ex has decided to completely ruin a day that's supposed to be filled with flowers, chocolate, and love.
Dodge Charger Slams Amarillo School Bus Into Front Yard

Are you ready for unmatched power and performance? Look no further than the Dodge Charger. This muscle car boasts a range of engine options, including the available 6.2L HEMI V8 engine that delivers a staggering 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. And with enough horsepower to throw an entire...
