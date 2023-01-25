ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Afternoon Chemotherapy Found to Improve Treatment Outcomes in Women With Lymphoma

Chronochemotherapy aims to time drug delivery when the body is the least vulnerable to harmful effects, while the cancer cells are the most vulnerable. Among female patients with lymphoma, afternoon treatment with chemotherapy was found to decrease both mortality rate and cancer recurrence, according to new study findings. Although chemotherapy...
MedicalXpress

Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer

Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy with two novel drugs shows activity in colorectal cancer

A combination of two next-generation immunotherapy drugs has shown promising clinical activity in treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease which has not previously responded well to immunotherapies, according to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researcher. The results of an expanded phase 1 trial of the two drugs, botensilimab...
pharmacytimes.com

Phase 3 Trial Showed Zolbetuximab Significantly Improved Survival In Patients with Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Cancers

Zolbetuximab treatment reduced risk of death by 25% compared to placebo. Based on the results of the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial, zolbetuximab (Astellas Pharma), an investigational first-in-class Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) targeted monoclonal antibody, and mFOLFOX6, a combination regimen of oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil, were found to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, compared to placebo. During the trial, PFS was the primary endpoint for the treatment arm, with secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), safety, tolerability, and quality-of-life.
curetoday.com

FDA Approves Post-Surgical Keytruda for Lung Cancer Subset

The Food and Drug Administration approved Keytruda, an immunotherapy agent, for patients with stage 1B, 2 or 3A non-small cell lung cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to be given after surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with stage 1B, 2 or 3A non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to the agency.
msn.com

Melanoma : What is it & treatments

A type of skin cancer which develops from the cells (melanocytes) that control pigment of the skin. Common symptoms include a rapid change in an existing mole, or an unusual growth on the skin. Causes. Exposure to ultra violet may increase the risk of developing the disease. Diagnosis. Diagnosis involves...
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Could old antipsychotic drugs be an alternative to metformin?

A new study finds that an older class of antipsychotic medications can lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. These drugs may address the needs of people who cannot take existing diabetes medications, or for whom they have become less effective. The antipsychotics address the expression of an...
Medical News Today

What are the early signs of heart failure?

Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Healthline

Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook

Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
HealthDay

Your Weight Could Alter Vitamin D's Effect on Health

People who are overweight or obese might not reap the benefits of vitamin D supplements. Researchers can only theorize why heavier folks might absorb vitamin D differently. Taking larger doses of the "sunshine vitamin" is not recommended. TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D is widely promoted for...
Medical News Today

Is burping a lot a sign of cancer?

By itself, burping a lot is not typically a sign of cancer. However, when excessive burping occurs alongside other symptoms, it could indicate certain types of cancer. of air from a person’s stomach through their mouth. While there is no definition for excessive burping, an individual may notice they are belching more than usual. Burping most often occurs due to someone swallowing excess air, although some health conditions can also.
The Independent

Woman raises alarm after having a stroke after routine chiropractor visit

A nurse suffered a life-threatening stroke after her first visit to a chiropractor to deal with her stiff neck. Maria Bond, 29, said she became “super dizzy” after her neck was “cracked” in both directions, according to Unilad. “It cracked both ways and I’d seen chiropractor videos so I thought it was normal but when I stood up I got super dizzy,” she said, adding that she was also “throwing up constantly.”Ms Bond’s hand started to tingle, and the chiropractor told her to go to urgent care. “I called my husband because there was no way I was going...
peerj.com

Next-generation sequencing shows the genomic features of ovarian clear cell cancer and compares the genetic architectures of high-grade serous ovarian cancer and clear cell carcinoma in ovarian and endometrial tissues

