Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Related
WEAR
Cow hit by dump truck on County Road 95A in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol says a cow was hit by a dump truck in Escambia County Thursday morning. The incident took place at around 5:50 a.m. on County Road 95A and Casey Lane. According to FHP, the dump truck was traveling south on County Road 95A south...
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
WEAR
Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
WEAR
Man charged with stealing work truck from Pensacola gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was arrested after he stole another man's work truck at a Pensacola gas station Thursday, according to an arrest report. 32-year-old Joshua Cohens is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and possession of marijuana for the incident that took place at the Murphy Express on North Navy Boulevard.
WEAR
Body recovered in Bob Sikes Fishing Pier incident identified as 24-year-old Arkansas man
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- The body recovered from the water after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 24-year-old Arkansas man, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, a black sedan, driven...
WEAR
Daphne Middle School evacuated after threat, Daphne East Elementary put on lockdown
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police update on school lockdowns, evacuations >>. According to police, a phone call to Daphne Middle School Friday morning around 10:15 warned of a bomb. Police say the call appeared to be made from a juvenile across the country. Police swept the school without finding anything.
WEAR
22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
WEAR
Report: Escambia County convicted felon found with meth after sleeping at gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A multi-convicted felon is back in Escambia County Jail this week after being found with a trafficking amount of meth during a search outside of an Escambia County gas station, according to an arrest report. 37-year-old James Nunnelley, of Pensacola, was arrested and charged with possession...
WEAR
Family of man discovered in unmarked grave at Milton cemetery expresses concern
MILTON, Fla. -- Earlier this month a funeral home in Milton discovered an unexpected body in the Historic Milton Cemetery, as they were preparing for another burial. WEAR News learned the identity of the person found in that unmarked grave Wednesday. His son says they're still looking for answers. The...
WEAR
The Pledge sponsored by Eastern Shore Toyota coming to WEAR News
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Every weekday, WEAR News will highlight a K-5 class from one of our local grammar schools as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. This segment is sponsored by Eastern Shore Toyota.
WEAR
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested for fraud, larceny in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on fraud and multiple counts of larceny. LaCoste -- who was charged with larceny last November in Santa Rosa County -- is facing these charges in Escambia County:. larceny - between $20,000-$100,000 (two counts) insurance fraud -...
WEAR
Deputies: 18-year-old human trafficking victim rescued in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Two California residents were arrested in Baldwin County for allegedly human trafficking an 18-year-old woman. Baldwin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on I-10 near the Florida state line. Deputies say three people were in the vehicle:. 20-year-old Benjamin Sapp of Sacramento, California. 22-year-old Breanna...
WEAR
Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
WEAR
Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees until Feb. 4
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is waiving adoption fees on all dogs at their shelter beginning Friday. The promotion will last until Feb. 4. Adoption fees include spay and neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. A $11 licensing...
WEAR
Police investigate disturbing social media posts involving Gulf Breeze High School
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Parents and students in Gulf Breeze are on edge after some disturbing posts surfaced on social media this week. An investigation found there was no direct threat to students or staff at Gulf Breeze High School. WEAR News spoke with police and school leaders Friday about...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola business owner paid LaCoste $184K for job he never completed
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste did not complete construction work for a new business and then failed to refund the business owner, according to an arrest report. The business owner reportedly paid LaCoste's company over $184,000 for the job never completed. WEAR News reported Thursday morning that...
WEAR
Family still searching for answers in 10 year unsolved Pensacola cold case
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola cold case remains unsolved after 10 years. Michael Lawson was last seen on January 24, 2013 at the Brentwood Shopping Plaza on Brent Lane. Security cameras show Lawson pulling up to the shopping center and getting into another car. The sheriff's office says a store...
WEAR
Teen charged with carjacking, robbing Pensacola woman sentenced to 30 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One of the two teens charged with robbing and carjacking a Pensacola woman at gunpoint back in May has been sentenced Thursday to 30 years in state prison. 18-year-old Shawn Albert, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was found guilty of carjacking and...
WEAR
'Jesse just took it and didn't wanna do the work': LaCoste victims speak on their losses
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola contractor has been arrested for the second time in three months on charges relating to theft of one of his clients. Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on multiple counts of larceny and fraud. Lacoste was arrested and charged with larceny last November in...
WEAR
Stepfather charged for allegedly torturing, abusing 4 children in Flomaton
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing his four stepchildren in Flomaton, Alabama. 57-year-old Anthony Williams is charged with three felony counts of torture - willful child abuse. According to the Flomaton Police Department, the Florida Children Family Services in Pensacola forwarded a child abuse case...
Comments / 0