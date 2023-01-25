ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Man charged with stealing work truck from Pensacola gas station

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was arrested after he stole another man's work truck at a Pensacola gas station Thursday, according to an arrest report. 32-year-old Joshua Cohens is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and possession of marijuana for the incident that took place at the Murphy Express on North Navy Boulevard.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 18-year-old human trafficking victim rescued in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Two California residents were arrested in Baldwin County for allegedly human trafficking an 18-year-old woman. Baldwin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on I-10 near the Florida state line. Deputies say three people were in the vehicle:. 20-year-old Benjamin Sapp of Sacramento, California. 22-year-old Breanna...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees until Feb. 4

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is waiving adoption fees on all dogs at their shelter beginning Friday. The promotion will last until Feb. 4. Adoption fees include spay and neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. A $11 licensing...
WEAR

Stepfather charged for allegedly torturing, abusing 4 children in Flomaton

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing his four stepchildren in Flomaton, Alabama. 57-year-old Anthony Williams is charged with three felony counts of torture - willful child abuse. According to the Flomaton Police Department, the Florida Children Family Services in Pensacola forwarded a child abuse case...
FLOMATON, AL

