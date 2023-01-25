Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Girts Straujums: CEO at UK’s WeavePay Says Fintech Platforms Are Still Not Addressing All Customer Needs
We recently caught up with Girts Straujums, CEO of WeavePay, a UK-based payment platform that helps businesses go borderless. Girts Straujums talked about the issues facing Fintech platforms and how certain customer needs are still not being met. Straujums also shared the main reasons why banks in Europe and the UK reject small and medium-sized businesses. Straujums also touched on what he thinks are the most complicated payment problems that need to be solved.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Stripe Is Reportedly Looking into Launching an IPO
Stripe Inc., which is one of Silicon Valley’s most valuable Fintechs, is reportedly getting closer to what might be one of the largest public-market entries in recent times. Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison told company workers that the firm’s executives set a goal of taking the Fintech firm public or allowing workers to sell shares in a private-market transaction within the coming year, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by the WSJ).
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Alviere Announces Coppel as Enterprise Client, Providing Access to Digital Financial Services
Alviere, the embedded finance platform provider, is pleased to announce that Grupo Coppel, Mexico’s largest non-food retailer, has chosen Alviere “to enable the launch of Coppel Access, a mobile wallet that will provide millions of unbanked and underbanked consumers in the U.S. with easy access to digital financial services, with its industry leading embedded finance platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
PayPal Ventures Invests in MENA Region Fintech Tabby’s $58M Series C
Tabby, one of MENA’s shopping and financial services apps, has raised $58 million from Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst in a Series C round which values the company at $660 million. The fundraise will be used “to expand Tabby’s product...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech Salv Secures €4M to Support European, UK Expansion of Crime-Fighting Platform
Salv, the regtech startup founded by former Wise and Skype employees, closes a €4m seed round extension “led by ffVC, with German G+D Ventures and existing investors also participating.”. The funds will allow Salv “to further develop its modular regtech technology and support geographical expansion to new territories,...
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech DailyPay Announces $260M in New Funding
DailyPay has announced it has secured $260 million of capital to fuel growth domestically, expand internationally and further invest in product innovation. DailyPay is a Fintech that enables employees to access their earnings in real-time. The funding is “divided between revolving credit facility capacity provided by Barclays and Angelo Gordon,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Germany’s Fraud Prevention Firm Hawk AI to Focus on Global Expansion with $17M Series B
Hawk AI, Germany’s provider of anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention technology for banks and payment companies, announced $17M in Series B financing “to accelerate product development and global expansion.”. The investment round was “led by Sands Capital from Washington D.C., with participation from new and existing investors,...
crowdfundinsider.com
ICE Introduces Digital Trade Documents to Digitize Paper-Based Post-Trade Processes
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced the launch of ICE Digital Trade Documents (ICE DTD) for the energy industry, a configurable solution “digitizing post-trade and shipping processes for physically delivered commodities including oil, gas and petrochemicals.”. The launch follows “a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Exchange Luno Cuts 35% of Staff, Citing Tough Market Conditions
Digital asset exchange Luno will reportedly be cutting 35% of Its staff. Luno’s management stated that the upcoming job cuts will impact company workers in all supported regions. Luno is part of the Digital Currency Group (DCG) and reports having over ten million customers globally. Luno further noted that...
crowdfundinsider.com
SaaS Pricing Platform Zafin Launches Transformation and Modernization Group
Zafin, which claims to be the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform, announces the launch of a new Transformation & Modernization group, created “to provide end-to-end management for the company’s priority banking accounts.”. The new unit will “accelerate Zafin’s momentum in the market as financial...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitpanda Technology Solutions Introduces SaaS Product for Banks, Fintechs
Bitpanda, the European digital asset platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the “scalable” Investing-as a-service infrastructure available in Europe and globally. Already serving 20+ million customers with its initial White Label API, Bitpanda Technologies Solution is now “adding features, asset classes, and several...
crowdfundinsider.com
Philippines: Digital Banking Platform GoTyme Bank Partners with Mambu to Streamline Financial Services
Newly launched Filipino digital bank GoTyme Bank has partnered with global cloud banking platform Mambu in order “to deliver an innovative digital banking solution that is aiming to improve access to high quality financial services for Filipinos.”. Singapore-based Tyme Group, which has partnered with Gokongwei Group “to launch GoTyme...
crowdfundinsider.com
Accelerated Payments Tops €1 Billion in Originations
Online lender Accelerated Payments has announced topping the €1 billion worth of invoice financing milestone. Based in Ireland, Accelerated Payments claims to be of the fastest-growing Fintechs in the world, with offices in Europe, the UK, Canada, and the USA. Accelerated Payments provides a solution for cash flow delays...
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE’s B2B Fintech Alaan Secures $4.5M via Pre-Series A Round
UAE-based Alaan, the spend management platform for Middle Eastern businesses, announced that it has raised $4.5 million pre-Series A funding, “backed by Presight Capital, Y Combinator, and angel investors.”. Together with the $2.5 million seed round last year, Alaan has “raised a total of $7 million in equity.”
crowdfundinsider.com
European Crypto Startup Solvo Finance Announces Integration with Fireblocks
Solvo Finance, an EU-based cryptocurrency startup, has announced that their forthcoming crypto investing app will integrate Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform “to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations.”. With the support of Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, Solvo will be able “to provide world-class security for customers’ digital...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Finance: Nubank Allows Clients to Access Balance from Other Institutions via App
Nubank (NYSE: NU) has launched a new functionality that allows customers to view, within the Nu application, the balance of all their bank accounts linked to Open Finance. The tool is still “in the testing phase, and will initially be offered to 300,000 customers that are part of NuCommunity.” It will be gradually “released to the entire user base of the institution in this first quarter.”
crowdfundinsider.com
AQRU Teams Up with Maple to Bring Receivables Financing On-Chain
One of the oldest types of commercial financing is now on-chain. Managed by AQRU, a subsidiary of listed firm AQRU plc, the receivables financing pool launches with Intero Capital Solutions LLC as the sole borrower. Uncorrelated with crypto markets and secured by the underlying receivables, the pool enables lenders “to...
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Is Reportedly Investigating Whether Registered Investment Advisors are Following Rules for Crypto Custody
US securities regulators are looking into the operations of investment advisers over crypto-asset custody. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is examining the activities of registered investment advisers over whether they’re following applicable guidelines around custody of customer digital assets. This, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by Reuters).
crowdfundinsider.com
London-based Emperia Announces $10M Series-A Funding
London-based Emperia has raised $10 million. Concept Ventures are pleased to share that Concept portfolio company Emperia has raised a $10 million Series A investment round “led by Base10 Partners, joined by Concept Ventures, Daphni, Sony Ventures, Background Capital, Bliss Growth & Stanford Capital Partners to help equip luxury brands worldwide with unique virtual spaces & experiences for their customers.”
Comments / 0