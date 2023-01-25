ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Comments / 0

Related
breezynews.com

Domestic violence, trespassing, and other recent arrests

On 1-25-2023, Johntavis Rimmer, a 20 year old b/m from Salli was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on North Natchez Street by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 1-25-2023, Arictavise Hill, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk and Disobeying a Police Officer on North Natchez Street by Captain James Ward.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening. Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs. “They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
BYRAM, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Erratic driving results in drug bust Sunday

A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged with drug possession after deputies saw him driving erratically on Fork Road this weekend, the authorities said. The man, Roger Dale Pearson, 37, of 10480 Road 432, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Madison County Journal

Jackson man arrested after high-speed chase

A Jackson man was arrested and charged after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that began in Madison and ended in Canton this past weekend, the authorities said. The man, Jacameron Marshunn Hampton, 20, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault and multiple...
CANTON, MS
WAPT

Man faces charges in Madison County fatal shooting

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Flora. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting victim inside a vehicle at a home on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. The Madison County coroner identified the victim as Jaqarius Ross, 22.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Help KPD Identify These Shoplifters

Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals who shoplifted from Kosciusko Walmart. The shoplifting happened on Thursday, January 19th, and Friday, January 20th. If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle, call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at...
wcbi.com

Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject...
BRAXTON, MS
WAPT

MBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. According to MBI, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation on 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Once they reached the scene around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect pointed a gun toward the deputies before being shot. The suspect...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Hazmat incident forces Madison County schools, businesses to evacuate

UPDATE: GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The hazmat incident has been cleared, according to MDOT. GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A hazmat incident has blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1:00 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County

At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, Leake County Fire Dept, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol dispatched to a wreck on Hwy 16 W involving 3 vehicles. The crash reportedly happened when one vehicle passed another and caused a head-on collision. Several people became trapped and had...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy