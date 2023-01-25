Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Domestic violence, trespassing, and other recent arrests
On 1-25-2023, Johntavis Rimmer, a 20 year old b/m from Salli was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on North Natchez Street by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 1-25-2023, Arictavise Hill, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk and Disobeying a Police Officer on North Natchez Street by Captain James Ward.
Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening. Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs. “They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, […]
kicks96news.com
A Woods Fire, Breaking and Entering and a Person Tossed from a Vehicle in Leake
4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out an unknown vehicle sitting in a resident’s driveway on Old Canton Road. 8:18 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was asked to assist EMS at a call on Risher Road. 1:31 p.m. – Ebeneezer Fire Department responded to...
Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
Neshoba Democrat
Erratic driving results in drug bust Sunday
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged with drug possession after deputies saw him driving erratically on Fork Road this weekend, the authorities said. The man, Roger Dale Pearson, 37, of 10480 Road 432, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark...
Madison County Journal
Jackson man arrested after high-speed chase
A Jackson man was arrested and charged after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that began in Madison and ended in Canton this past weekend, the authorities said. The man, Jacameron Marshunn Hampton, 20, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault and multiple...
breezynews.com
Multiple Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
ANGELA BRAZIL, 33, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO. Bond $10,000. KENDRICK D FICKLIN, 36, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A. KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25. LANDON N GRIGGS, 18, of Kosciusko, Felony Bond Surrender –...
WAPT
Man faces charges in Madison County fatal shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Flora. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting victim inside a vehicle at a home on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. The Madison County coroner identified the victim as Jaqarius Ross, 22.
WLBT
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
breezynews.com
Help KPD Identify These Shoplifters
Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals who shoplifted from Kosciusko Walmart. The shoplifting happened on Thursday, January 19th, and Friday, January 20th. If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle, call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at...
WLBT
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing. Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say. Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area...
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject...
WLBT
Second 15-year-old tied to Jackson crime spree arrested on separate charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fourth suspect believed to be involved in a violent crime spree that has already landed three people, including one 15-year-old, in jail is currently being held at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. That suspect, Robert Smith, 15, was arrested last week by the Byram...
WAPT
MBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. According to MBI, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation on 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Once they reached the scene around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect pointed a gun toward the deputies before being shot. The suspect...
wtva.com
Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
Hazmat incident forces Madison County schools, businesses to evacuate
UPDATE: GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The hazmat incident has been cleared, according to MDOT. GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A hazmat incident has blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1:00 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was […]
Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
kicks96news.com
Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County
At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, Leake County Fire Dept, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol dispatched to a wreck on Hwy 16 W involving 3 vehicles. The crash reportedly happened when one vehicle passed another and caused a head-on collision. Several people became trapped and had...
