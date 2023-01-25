Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
To help the cause, '70s activists asked Jane Fonda to focus more on her movie career
Jane Fonda has had a long career in both movies and activism, but there was a time she was ready to give up one for the other. In a new profile with The Hollywood Reporter, Fonda recalls being encouraged by fellow activists in the ’70s to put more focus on her film career—in service of the cause.
A.V. Club
To Leslie heads back to theaters following Andrea Riseborough's surprise Oscar nomination
Following Andrea Riseborough’s shocking Oscar nomination for her performance in To Leslie, which initially made $27,000 during its quiet theatrical run last fall, the film will be heading back to cinemas now that there is renewed interest in the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be rereleased in “approximately six” locations across North America, followed by additional theaters in the UK.
New anti-Kavanaugh documentary to be screened tonight at Sundance Film Festival
The Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday it has added a documentary about allegations made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to its lineup.
The filmmakers behind the secretive Brett Kavanaugh documentary said they got new tips about him as soon as the film was announced: 'I do hope this triggers action'
The "Justice" filmmakers said at the Sundance Film Festival they kept the Brett Kavanaugh documentary a secret and used codenames for their subjects.
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
‘Justice’ Review: Doug Liman Doc Turns Spotlight on Brett Kavanaugh but Is Disappointingly Short on Revelations
The big news on opening day of Sundance was the addition of Justice, an investigative documentary notable as the first foray into nonfiction filmmaking for major-league director Doug Liman, and for the fact that its existence had been kept under wraps for more than a year, with all participants signing NDAs. But to anyone who followed the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings and the shameful treatment of Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward with accusations of attempted rape when they were at high school together in the early ‘80s, there will be very little here that comes close to...
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
A.V. Club
The colony's constitution is at stake in a new exclusive clip from Women Talking
Women Talking, Sarah Polley’s festival-favorite drama about a group of women in a secluded religious colony who become aware of a grave and violent injustice levied against them, surprised many this week when it nabbed a nod for Best Picture at the Academy Award nominations ceremony. But the carefully constructed film, anchored by a tight script and unsparing performances, warrants recognition on a high level, and a new exclusive clip from the film only cements that.
‘Slow’ Trailer: Moving Relationship Drama Exploring Intimacy & Asexuality Debuts In Sundance
EXCLUSIVE: Can a new romantic relationship survive when one of the partners declares they are asexual in its early stages? That is the driver of Lithuanian filmmaker Marija Kavtaradze’s touching relationship drama Slow which debuts in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition this month. Paris-based sales company Totem Films have unveiled the international trailer for the work co-starring Greta Grinevičiūtė (Runner) and Kęstutis Cicėnas (The Last Czars) as a dancer and a sign language interpreter who meet and are immediately drawn to one another. The fledgeling relationship quickly enters unexpected waters when one of the partners announces they are asexual. Slow is Kavtaradze’s second feature after Summer Survivors, following a...
A.V. Club
Razzie Awards retract 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong's nomination for Firestarter—and for all minors going forward
The Razzie Awards are making some changes following the backlash surrounding 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong’s nomination for “Worst Actress” for her performance in Firestarter. First, the organizers of the film awards have retroactively removed Armstrong from the nominee list. “Sometimes, you do things without thinking,” John Wilson,...
Brett Kavanaugh Investigation Documentary ‘Justice’ From Doug Liman Added To Sundance Lineup
At Thursday’s opening-day Sundance Film Festival press conference, director of programming Kim Yutani announced the addition of Doug Liman’s first documentary, Justice, about Brett Kavanaugh. It was the first in-person press conference since Sundance went virtual over the last two years. Related Story Will A Return To In-Person Sundance Fire Up The Indie Film Biz? Related Story Ryan Coogler On Sundance & 'Fruitvale Station' A Decade Later & How 'Creed' May Be The Most Park City Franchise Ever Related Story Netflix Hops On 'Run Rabbit Run', Acquires XYZ Films Sundance Midnight Title Starring Sarah Snook Yutani, who marveled about the festival’s overall doc lineup for this...
A.V. Club
After Pearl and X snub, Mia Goth says the Oscars' disinterest in horror is “very political”
It’s no secret that the Oscars don’t care much for genre movies and that they do so at their own peril. Despite the occasional exception, usually from established directors or actors, the Academy Awards don’t generally reward performances requiring high emotional stamina of screaming, crying, and running for multiple takes. For example, Jordan Peele’s Nope, one of the year’s best films, received zero nominations, despite Keke Palmer delivering an all-timer in his bad omen to Hollywood.
tvinsider.com
Kenya Barris’ ‘You People’ Controversy Explained — Did You Like the Netflix Film? (POLL)
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is at it again with yet another Netflix project, this time in the form of his very first feature, You People, starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Epps, and many more. The film showcases “a new couple and their families...
‘The 1619 Project’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Boris Kodjoe, Jalen Rose and more … [WATCH]
Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed actor Boris Kodjoe, executive producer and director Roger Ross Williams, sports analyst and former NBA star Jalen Rose, social justice advocate Angela Rye, casting director and producer Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, musician Herbie Hancock and showrunner Shoshana Guy on the red carpet at the premiere of “The 1619 Project.” The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Watch the video above. Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine....
A.V. Club
Birdman's Alejandro Iñárritu can still muster up some bile for superhero movies, sure
When it comes to criticizing the superhero genre, Alejandro Iñárritu can be considered a disciple of the old school. It was, after all, Iñárritu—way back during the lead-up to his 2014 Oscar-winner Birdman, itself a movie with some pretty caustic thoughts on the superhero as a symbol of mass-market entertainment—who referred to the entire genre as “cultural genocide,” laying the groundwork for god knows how many other high-profile directors to make similar (if less genocide-y) statements of their own.
A.V. Club
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is making a Tomb Raider show at Amazon
Fresh off co-starring in the upcoming Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is gearing up to throw her talents at pop culture’s other notable gun-toting, treasure-hunting archeologist: Professional Tomb Raider Lara Croft. This is per THR, which reports that Waller-Bridge is developing a new TV version...
A.V. Club
Lance Reddick joins the Percy Jackson show as Zeus
The producers of Disney+’s Percy Jackson series have just officially reached out and pulled the “Add some immediate interest to our cast” lever—which is to say that Variety reports that certified TV royalty Lance Reddick has just been added to show’s roster, where he’ll be playing the king of the Olympian gods, Zeus.
Sundance: John Carney’s Musical Drama ‘Flora and Son’ Sells to Apple in $20M Deal
A day after Fair Play sold to Netflix in a Sundance deal pegged in the $20 million range, another $20 million deal has come together at the annual film festival. Apple has picked up the worldwide rights to Flora and Son, John Carney’s musical ode to motherhood that features a breakthrough performance by Eve Hewson. Multiple sources say the deal landed at just over $20 million. (Although one source says comes in at just under $20 million.) The feel-good charmer, steeped in Irish humor and flavor, premiered Sunday in front of an audience that was laughing, cheering and wiping away tears,...
A.V. Club
Oh god, Nicole Kidman is starring in another limited series
Nicole Kidman is teaming up with HBO once more for another (gulp) limited series. The Eyes Wide Shut actor is set to lead and executive produce the limited series adaptation of Leïla Slimani’s thriller novel, The Perfect Nanny. PEN15's Maya Erskine will also star in the series, as well as write and executive produce the project.
