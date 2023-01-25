Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter's Algorithmically Famous 'Menswear Guy' Is Sorry to Annoy You
You've probably seen him recently, on your new and chaotic "For You" page on Twitter, whether you wanted to or not. He's the "menswear guy," or @dieworkwear if you want to refer to his handle, but you can call him Derek Guy, and his sudden viral fame after posting steadily for years about how men can dress themselves better hasn't been entirely smooth sailing.
Neo-Nazi Faces 2 Years for Antisemitic Online ‘Article’
A notorious Canadian neo-Nazi was found guilty of promoting hatred toward Jews for an article on an online hate site that promised "non-stop Nazism everywhere. Gabriel Sohier Chaput, better known online as “Charles Zeiger,” was found guilty in a Montreal court on Monday. Sohier Chaput, 35, under the Zeiger pseudonym published and edited multiple books that have proven to be disturbingly popular among the current wave of neo-Nazis. In addition, under his online pseudonym, Sohier Chaput wrote hundreds of racist screeds on the online neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer. He was one of the first influential figures in the far-right to embrace the neo-Nazi terror cell Atomwaffen, a group that has been connected to a series of murders.
YouTube influencer sparks outrage saying ‘if you don’t have a Lamborghini in your 20s, you should have a ‘serious’ talk with yourself’
He claims to have made $8 million in just 6 years.
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Violently Egged In The Face During Livestream
Akademiks had himself an embarrassing livestream moment earlier this week when a woman began hurling items at him — including a raw egg she smashed all over his face. The internet personality was in the middle of speaking about the latest development in the FBG Duck murder case when a woman off-camera began throwing things at him. The woman, who’s believed to be Ak’s girlfriend, then slammed a raw egg into his face and walked off angrily.
A TikToker apologized after she received severe criticism for calling a man a 'weirdo' for glancing at her in the gym
Jessica Fernandez was called out by fitness influencer Joey Swoll after she called a man a "weirdo" in a TikTok video that received severe backlash.
‘Free Speech Absolutist’ Elon Musk Censors BBC Doc Critical of India's PM on Twitter
Twitter has censored links to a BBC documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the request of the Indian government, despite CEO Elon Musk’s previously stated commitments to free speech on the platform. The BBC documentary India: The Modi Question examined the role of the prime minister...
Motley Fool
Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
'Learn to Write:' AI Advancements Mean Code Will Be Written in Natural English
AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT is, according to its boosters, poised to disrupt or even make obsolete everything writerly—from the college essay to legal arguments. But large language models are already transforming another human pursuit: writing code. Coding, essentially the process of humans communicating with computers, didn’t always refer to using...
Someone Made AI Videos of ‘Americans’ Backing a Military Coup in West Africa
Bizarre AI-generated videos of people expressing support for Burkina Faso’s new military junta have appeared online, in what could be a clumsy attempt to spread pro-military propaganda. It’s unclear who created the videos, but it appears they are being shared via WhatsApp. One of the videos was shared...
Corecore is the Screaming-Into-Void TikTok Trend We Deserve
A meme from 2010 starts playing, then a clip of Ryan Gosling crying in a car. Then - wait - is that Dobby? A cat wails into the night. A single tear trickles from an anime eye. There’s an ominous synth track bulging in the background, and a hundred comments saying one word - “real”.
Trump Copies DeSantis, Wants to Save Schools From ‘Pink-Haired Communists’
Former President Donald Trump has unveiled a new education policy plan in an effort to reassert himself as the leader of the right-wing’s education culture war. But it sure sounds like he’s cheating off of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ school project. Trump’s team posted a video on...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
119K+
Followers
24K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0