There's been a lot of complaints about Raw not celebrating the women's division more at Raw 30. Thoughts?. I would agree and talked about this in my Elite Audio on the show. WWE, at best, CERTAINLY underserved the importance of the company's female performers in recent Raw history on the show. If you are going to show Chris Jericho, who's a major part of the competition in archival material, why can't you show Sasha Banks, Paige, Naomi, AJ Lee or even Bull Nakano and The Fabulous Moolah? If you are going to show Vince McMahon, there's zero reason not to show Moolah, right?

1 DAY AGO