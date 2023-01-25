Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR ON SALE, UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR DAYTON THIS WEDNESDAY
The 2023 Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor event on Friday 3/31 in Los Angeles, CA is now on sale at this link. The PPV will be held at the Galen Center (3400 S Figueroa Street) It will be the fist time Supercard of Honor will emanate from California since 2015, an event headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Jay Briscoe.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page. *Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt vs. The Best Friends & Danhausen with Orange Cassidy. *Will Hobbs vs. Tony Mudd. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Emi...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday and it’s time for AEW Dynamite, which is coming from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. We start with Jericho and Sammy Guevara out early, and Daniel Garcia comes out with them. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FBI TO CHALLENGE FOR DRAGONGATE TITLES AT MLW NEXT WEEKEND IN PHILLY
Natural Vibes vs. FBI for DRAGONGATE Twin Gate Championship Feb 4 in Philly at MLW SuperFight. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. FBI capo Little Guido has strong-armed league officials into an inter-promotional championship bout as Guido and his cousin Ray Jaz, collectively known as the Full Blooded Italians, battle the DRAGONGATE Twin Gate Champions Natural Vibes for their belts!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE UNDER-REPRESENTING WOMEN ON RAW 30, MALE TALENTS WHO WEREN'T MENTIONED AT ALL, MARK BRISCOE ON DYNAMITE & MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. There's been a lot of complaints about Raw not celebrating the women's division more at Raw 30. Thoughts?. I would agree and talked about this in my Elite Audio on the show. WWE, at best, CERTAINLY underserved the importance of the company's female performers in recent Raw history on the show. If you are going to show Chris Jericho, who's a major part of the competition in archival material, why can't you show Sasha Banks, Paige, Naomi, AJ Lee or even Bull Nakano and The Fabulous Moolah? If you are going to show Vince McMahon, there's zero reason not to show Moolah, right?
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and it’s time for AEW Rampage, recorded after AEW Dynamite, which came from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone. Wheeler Yuta vs Adam Page. Yuta starts with a drop kick and a stomp down...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. *The debut of Mercedes Monet. *IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI vs. Tam Nakano. *IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto. *Keiji Mutoh & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA & BUSHI. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAY BRISCOE TRIBUTE MATCH TO MAIN EVENT AEW DYNAMITE, THE INCREDIBLE JAY BRISCOE TRIBUTE VIDEO
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal will main event tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, it has been announced. AEW aired the following tribute video to the late Jay Briscoe this evening:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX in Laredo, Texas:. *The go-home show for the 2023 Royal Rumble. *Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross. *Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Top Contender's Tournament Semi-Final: Legado Del Fantasma vs. Imperium. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Top...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR PRE-SALE ONGOING, AEW RETURNING TO MILWAUKEE & PITTSBURGH
The online pre-sale for the 2023 Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor event on Friday 3/31 in Los Angeles, CA is now ongoing at this link using pre-sale code LOSROH3. Tickets will go on sale this Friday to the general public. AEW announced returns to the following markets:. Wednesday 4/12...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Shop AEW has this week's Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition Jungle Boy & HOOK - JungleHOOK T-shirt (Black) (Only Available Until 1-31) and an MJF - Better Than You Button-Up Dress Shirt (2 Week Pre-Order, Ends Feb. 8th, 1PM ET) Big Bill is on this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast. He...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RING OF HONOR RELEASES JAY BRISCOE CELEBRATION OF LIFE TRIBUTE EPISODE
Ring of Honor has officially released the Jay Briscoe "Tribute to Life" episode that was taped last week in Fresno, CA at this link. The broadcast features classic Briscoe matches as well as tributes to Jay from Claudio Castagnoli Adam Cole, Eddie Kingston, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Austin Gunn, Ryan Nemeth, Stokely Hathaway, BJ Whitmer, AEW and ROH Producer Zane Decker and Prince Nana and matches that were held in Fresno:
Pro Wrestling Insider
EVERYONE IN AEW SHOULD BE BEYOND PROUD OF WHAT THEY PRODUCED TONIGHT IN HONOR OF JAY BRISCOE
Everyone who works for AEW and Ring of Honor should be very proud of themselves tonight. Certainly, this time period remains a bitter, heartbreaking one after the loss of Jay Briscoe, but tonight, everyone under Tony Khan's banner put their best foot forward to pay tribute to someone who certainly deserved it.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SMACKDOWN-LESNAR NOTE & MORE
Brock Lesnar is expected to be on very early on Smackdown, possibly the first segment, so if you are looking to see him tonight, make sure you are watching early. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is backstage at Smackdown in Laredo, Texas. The Street Profits and The Miz are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
Welcome to the Impact Wrestling on AXS TV report! I apologize for the lateness but some real life stuff took precedence this week. They opened with highlights of everything that went down leading to tonight!. Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Mike Jackson. I'm a big fan of Mike...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRAY WYATT TALKS, BEHIND THE SCENES OF RAW 30, SAMI AND MORE
Bray Wyatt on Pitch Black Match, Undertaker, Uncle Howdy & more! | WWE ON FOX. WWE Hall of Famers make 2023 Royal Rumble predictions. Ariel Helwani Meets: Sami Zayn | The hottest act in wrestling on his storyline with Roman Reigns. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Level Up on the WWE Network and Peacock:. *Dante Chen vs. Kale Dixon. *Dani Palmer vs. the debuting Lola Vice (former BELLATOR fighter Valerie Loureda). *Scrypts vs. Oro Mensah. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE LINEUP, IDENTITY OF THE THERAPIST ON DYNAMITE
OVW regular Tiffany Nieves portrayed the therapist tonight on AEW in the vignette with the Gunn family and The Acclaimed on Dynamite. *ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page. *Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt vs. The Best Friends & Danhausen with Orange...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW DYNAMITE WENT OFF THE AIR
After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Mark Briscoe embraced everyone from the AEW/ROH roster one by one. It was a really emotional scene with a lot of people crying. Everyone headed to the back. Tony Khan put over Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal on the mic. He asked everyone...
