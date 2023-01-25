ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years

SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as general manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, he sometimes can't believe it happened. "For 21 years I've been part of the magic, and I still pinch myself," Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle. "So, for me, this is where it started and this is the symbol of the choir as a whole."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
utahnow.online

James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards

The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food

J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahnow.online

Popular Brunch Restaurant, Sunday’s Best Announces New Location

The country’s Hottest All-Day Brunch Oasis, Sunday’s Best, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City! Positioned in the heart of the city in the newest apartment communities, Post District. An oceanside oasis awaits guests who are wanting to brunch while enjoying live music in a tropical -style atmosphere.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Essence

Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge

Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort

Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
DRAPER, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy