FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
ksl.com
GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years
SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as general manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, he sometimes can't believe it happened. "For 21 years I've been part of the magic, and I still pinch myself," Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle. "So, for me, this is where it started and this is the symbol of the choir as a whole."
KSLTV
Snow advisories could bring up to 14 inches of snow Friday night
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains, where 6 to 14 inches or more of snow is forecast between Friday and Saturday. It remains in effect through late Saturday afternoon. KSL meteorologist Matt...
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
The Most Oreo Oreo is causing the cookie world to crumble with joy
SALT LAKE CITY — The Most Oreo Oreo is literally the most Oreo Oreo that cookie lovers will find as it is literally an Oreo-stuffed Oreo. While The Most Oreo Oreo looks like a massively stuffed Oreo, there's actually little bits of real Oreo grind mixed inside the white cream.
utahnow.online
James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards
The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
KSLTV
‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM, Utah – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family’s security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the...
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
While the presence of wildlife like deer and elk, and the predators that follow them, is not unusual in this mountainous region, deep snow has made this a particularly wild winter for animal visits. Read more.
utahnow.online
Popular Brunch Restaurant, Sunday’s Best Announces New Location
The country’s Hottest All-Day Brunch Oasis, Sunday’s Best, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City! Positioned in the heart of the city in the newest apartment communities, Post District. An oceanside oasis awaits guests who are wanting to brunch while enjoying live music in a tropical -style atmosphere.
Opinion: Even in optimal conditions, nobody can tell what’s on our state flag
Our state seal should not be our state flag. A new design will allow people to recognize the symbols, even from a distance. Read more here.
REPORT: Micah Bernard will exit transfer portal, rejoin Utah Utes
According to sources, Micah Bernard will rejoin Utah for the 2023 season.
Sundance Film Festival offers free movie screenings for Utahns this week
Through Sundance’s Local Lens program, Utah residents can get in on the Sundance action without opening their wallets. Local Lens offers free in-person screenings at venues in Park City and Salt Lake City. The program starts Tuesday with a screening of “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel...
Essence
Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge
Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
Weber Co. mom earns national award for rescuing hundreds of ducks
A woman who dedicated two years of her life to saving abandoned ducks has received a national honor.
kjzz.com
Body found inside old limestone kiln above Beck Street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was located in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began a short time before 11 a.m. Wednesday when they received a call from a person reporting a possible death.
Sundance Film evacuated after viewers reported feeling sick
The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated during the Sundance Film Festival screening of "Birth/Rebirth" after some viewers reported feeling sick.
saltlakemagazine.com
The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort
Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
KSLTV
What’s behind northern Utah’s ‘brown clouds’? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the “dense winter brown clouds” that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah’s northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines.
kslnewsradio.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner
DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
Comments / 1