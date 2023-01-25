ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerard Butler admits he ‘almost killed’ Hilary Swank filming ‘P.S. I Love You’

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Gerard Butler recalled the moment he “almost killed” Hilary Swank on the “P.S. I Love You” set in 2007.

Butler said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Tuesday that Swank was injured while working on a scene in which he danced “like an idiot” in boxer shorts and a pair of suspenders.

While Butler’s character, Gerry Kennedy, was supposed to get hit in the face with a suspender clip while getting undressed, the metal fastener “slashed” Swank’s head instead.

“It [got] stuck, it release[d] and [flew] over my head,” the actor, 53, explained. “I cut her open. You could even see the teeth [of the clip]. She had to get taken to the hospital.”

Butler called the accessory “so dangerous,” noting that the camera crew “had plastic fronts to protect themselves” from the flying metal.

Gerard Butler recalled sending Hilary Swank to a hospital while filming “P.S. I Love You.”
The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

After the accident, the studio cleared out “in three seconds,” leaving Butler crying in his boxers.

“I scarred Hilary Swank. I almost took her eye out, and I just made a fool of myself for two days,” the “300” star said, going on to call his former co-star a “great” person to work with.

Butler “started crying” over Swank’s injury.
Getty Images

News broke in February 2020 that a “P.S. I Love You” sequel is on the way, but Swank and the beloved film’s other stars — Lisa Kudrow, Kathy Bates and Harry Connick Jr. — have not commented on their participation in the follow-up.

Butler, for his part, did not speak to the project’s progress Tuesday.

In March 2016, the Scottish producer joked to the Sun that he doesn’t plan on attempting his character’s Irish accent ever again, sarcastically referring to “all those wonderful reviews and glorious feedback” he received.

He added, “I’ve ticked that box.”

As for Swank, the pregnant “Alaska Daily” star is busy awaiting the arrival of her and Philip Schneider’s twins.

The mom-to-be told Page Six earlier this month that she is feeling “excellent” in her third trimester.

