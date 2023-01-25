ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
them.us

Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia

Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
MACON, GA
12 News

Group brings awareness to human trafficking before Super Bowl

PHOENIX — Along with the parties, red-carpet events, and festivals that come to a host city during the Super Bowl, groups are also using the event to end the scourge of human trafficking. The Super Bowl isn't the biggest human trafficking event in the world despite popular belief, evidence...
PHOENIX, AZ
Healthline

What Is Domestic Violence? Learn the Signs and How to Get Help Now

But domestic violence can take many forms, and it’s not always easy to recognize. In fact, other terms for domestic violence, such as “relationship abuse” and “intimate partner abuse,” help emphasize that abuse doesn’t always involve physical violence. You can also experience relationship abuse if you live in different households.

Comments / 0

Community Policy