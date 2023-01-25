ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arab’s Jason Byrd earns degree from Harding University

By Katie Clement
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

SEARCY, Ark. – Jason Byrd of Arab is one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, 2022.

Byrd received a Master of Science in Strength and Conditioning.

Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.

University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The University offers more than 110 undergraduate majors; 14 preprofessional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu .

WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
