Cullman’s Anna Haynes named to Kennesaw State’s Dean’s List

KENNESAW, Ga. – Anna Haynes of Cullman has been named to Kennesaw State University’s fall 2022 Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement.

Majoring in Digital Animation, Haynes is among more than 7,600 students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.

