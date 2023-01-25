ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Cullman’s Anna Haynes named to Kennesaw State’s Dean’s List

By Paul Floeckher
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
KENNESAW, Ga. – Anna Haynes of Cullman has been named to Kennesaw State University’s fall 2022 Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement.

Majoring in Digital Animation, Haynes is among more than 7,600 students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 43,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu .

