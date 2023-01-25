ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

2 local students named to Harding University’s Dean’s List

By Katie Clement
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIVPH_0kQju91m00

SEARCY, Ark. – The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester.

  • Addie Echols, a freshman, studying public relations, of Cullman
  • Gracie Hamlett, a senior, studying elementary education, of Falkville

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu .

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State Performing Arts announces scholarship audition dates

HANCEVILLE, Ala. –  Wallace State Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts programs will hold scholarship auditions on Feb. 3 and March 3 from 8 a.m.-noon at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. The auditions are open to all current and incoming students, with scholarships to be awarded starting with the fall 2023 semester.    Wallace State Performing Arts programs consists of vocal and instrumental ensembles, dance and theater. Students can audition for more than one ensemble across all programs. Recipients are required to be full-time students taking 12 or more credit hours, maintain a GPA of 2.5 and meet...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Foundation receives $100K to fund Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Future Foundation recently received a $100,000 check from Curt’s Closet Executive Director Ashley Lee Wilson to help fund the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship. Curt’s Closet has also announced that it has a very generous donor who has agreed to match all donations from the link below up to $100,000!  Curt’s Closet was started to honor Ashley’s precious son, Curtis James Wilson, who was tragically killed on May 7, 2017. It began as a way of giving back to the community he so dearly loved and that loved him. Curt had such a loving and giving heart, what better way to carry on his legacy than to love and give back.   If you wish to donate to the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Scholarship, please click the following link. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated to help make college dreams come true! www.wsccfuturefoundation.org/curtiswilson 
HANCEVILLE, AL
THV11

'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Cullman Tribune

‘Keeping It Real’ program provides 9th graders glimpse into adulthood

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman High School ninth graders learned a valuable lesson this week – money doesn’t go as far as they thought it would as adults working in the real world with bills and responsibilities. The “Keeping It Real” program was presented to the students by the Cullman Economic Development Agency’s Belinda Hyatt and a team of volunteers from local businesses.  “This is such a good program, and all of the county schools participate as well,” explained Hyatt. “Some of the schools even do a follow up in the 12th grade as it all becomes real.”  Each student was provided a...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CHS Theatre continues historic run; community support sought

CULLMAN, Ala. – For the Cullman High School (CHS) Theatre Department, the show must go on. Specifically, the show “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” must go on to Lexington, Kentucky, March 1-5 to compete in the Southeastern Theatre Conference after winning Best-in-Show at the 82nd Annual Walter Trumbauer High School Theatre Festival at Troy University in December.   At Trumbauer, the CHS performers faced competition from throughout the state including Anniston, Hoover, Auburn and Mountain Brook. Despite going against often larger schools with bigger budgets, our local thespians were victorious with Domenico Brunetti, Ava Fales, Bailee Henderson, Jameson Inscho, Holli Rowan...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2nd Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament this Saturday

VINEMONT, Ala. – Everyone is invited to join in the Second Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Vinemont Elementary School gymnasium. Registration begins at noon, and the competition will begin at 1 p.m.  Registration will be $30 per team in the Social Division, where house bags will be used and you may bring your own partner. The Competitive Division will be $40 per team, and teams may use their own bags and bring their own partners. Both divisions will be double-elimination. A $10 per person Blind Draw will be held after the other divisions.  The tournament’s...
VINEMONT, AL
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas

When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Praise 93.3

Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama

One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
ARKANSAS STATE
AL.com

Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘I’m wealthy in life’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at Sacred Heart School on Friday celebrated their 100th day of school by dressing up as 100-year-olds, and the second-grade class was in for a special treat. Cullman’s most treasured centenarian, Roy Drinkard, visited the eager students and shared stories from his life, from the time he was born in 1920 until today. At 102, Drinkard is sharp as a tack and considers every day a blessing. Asked if he had ever been bullied as a youngster, Drinkard answered honestly and told of a time when he intended to bully another young boy. “One time I was going to...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy