ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

8 local students earn degrees from Jacksonville State University

By Buffy Lockette
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcbtr_0kQju89300

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Nearly 600 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s fall 2022 commencement on Dec. 16, including the following:

  • Ronni Bush of Cullman
  • Bennett Fulenwider of Vinemont
  • Zachary Glenn of Hanceville
  • Grayson Hale of Cullman
  • Nathan Hoffmaster of Arab
  • Mackenzie Ledbetter of Hanceville
  • Priya Ragha of Arab
  • Kacie Swann of Logan

About Jacksonville State University : Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu , call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

‘Keeping It Real’ program provides 9th graders glimpse into adulthood

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman High School ninth graders learned a valuable lesson this week – money doesn’t go as far as they thought it would as adults working in the real world with bills and responsibilities. The “Keeping It Real” program was presented to the students by the Cullman Economic Development Agency’s Belinda Hyatt and a team of volunteers from local businesses.  “This is such a good program, and all of the county schools participate as well,” explained Hyatt. “Some of the schools even do a follow up in the 12th grade as it all becomes real.”  Each student was provided a...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s Anna Haynes named to Kennesaw State’s Dean’s List

KENNESAW, Ga. – Anna Haynes of Cullman has been named to Kennesaw State University’s fall 2022 Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement.  Majoring in Digital Animation, Haynes is among more than 7,600 students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.  A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 43,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu. 
KENNESAW, GA
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

ACC, SEC schools standing out to Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is well on his way to making a name for himself as his offer list continues to grow. Kirkpatrick attends Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Alabama. He holds 10 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. The 2024 recruit said he feels the...
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State hosting workshop for active military, veterans and dependents

HANCEVILLE, Ala. –  Wallace State Community College is proud to partner with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) and the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils (RC&D) to provide a workshop for Alabama military, veterans and their families so they can learn about opportunities available to them at the college.    Sponsored by RC & D, the ACCS Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in the James C. Bailey Center. Lunch will be provided, so attendees are asked to register in advance at www.wallacestate.edu/militarycareerworkshop.   The workshops will engage military...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State Performing Arts announces scholarship audition dates

HANCEVILLE, Ala. –  Wallace State Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts programs will hold scholarship auditions on Feb. 3 and March 3 from 8 a.m.-noon at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. The auditions are open to all current and incoming students, with scholarships to be awarded starting with the fall 2023 semester.    Wallace State Performing Arts programs consists of vocal and instrumental ensembles, dance and theater. Students can audition for more than one ensemble across all programs. Recipients are required to be full-time students taking 12 or more credit hours, maintain a GPA of 2.5 and meet...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 local students named to Harding University’s Dean’s List

SEARCY, Ark. – The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester.  Addie Echols, a freshman, studying public relations, of Cullman  Gracie Hamlett, a senior, studying elementary education, of Falkville   Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu. 
SEARCY, AR
The Cullman Tribune

Foundation receives $100K to fund Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Future Foundation recently received a $100,000 check from Curt’s Closet Executive Director Ashley Lee Wilson to help fund the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship. Curt’s Closet has also announced that it has a very generous donor who has agreed to match all donations from the link below up to $100,000!  Curt’s Closet was started to honor Ashley’s precious son, Curtis James Wilson, who was tragically killed on May 7, 2017. It began as a way of giving back to the community he so dearly loved and that loved him. Curt had such a loving and giving heart, what better way to carry on his legacy than to love and give back.   If you wish to donate to the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Scholarship, please click the following link. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated to help make college dreams come true! www.wsccfuturefoundation.org/curtiswilson 
HANCEVILLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden/Etowah Chamber awards locals businesses

Photo: Awards presented at the Chamber’s annual meeting. (Courtesy of the Gadsden/Etowah Chamber of Commerce) The Gadsden/Etowah Chamber of Commerce held its yearly awards meeting and luncheon on January 20, recognizing several local businesses and individuals for their accomplishments in the community. The Chamber congratulated winners of the 2022...
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE names Suzy Berryman new CSFO

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) at a special-called meeting on Wednesday approved a request to hire Suzy Berryman as chief school financial officer (CSFO), effective March 1, 2023. Berryman is currently the CSFO in the Lawrence County School District, where she has worked since 2014.  In addition to serving as CSFO in Lawrence County for nine years, Berryman has worked as an account examiner and audit manager for the State of Alabama Examiner of Public Accounts. She replaces current CCBOE CSFO Ed Roberson, who will continue to work with Berryman during a 30-day transition period.  “Suzy Berryman...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City Schools hold community forums for strategic plan

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools hosted two community forums this week and is set to hold another next week to encourage the public to provide input on the system’s strategic plan. Once established, the plan will provide the framework for growth opportunities for the system for the next five to seven years.   Information is sought in six specific areas:  Student safety and support  Campus access, visitors, code of conduct, safety drills, communication, mental health, discipline and more  Technology  Accessibility to up-to-date technologies and more  Curriculum and assessment  Extracurricular activities, clubs, sports, STEM education, college and career readiness and more  Employees  Teachers, support staff, administration, professional development, leadership, recruiting and more  Finances and resources  Employee compensation and benefits, child nutrition programs, fiscal management, accountability and more  Facilities  Facility assessments, athletic, traffic and more  The next meeting will be held in Tillman Hall at Cullman High School on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m. Hard copies of the survey will be available at the meeting for feedback and a QR code is available for online input.  For those unable to attend the forum, the QR code is provided here: 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Around town with Cullman County seniors

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two stops at Cullman County senior centers on Tuesday gave a bird’s eye view of why our community is special – we care for each other. Whether it be at the Colony Senior Center, where First Federal Mortgage Branch Manager Misti Easter and her team called bingo games and provided prizes for the local elders, or at the Good Hope Senior Center, where Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman and his wife brought and served lunch to the seniors, it was clear that serving and honoring our senior citizens is important to everyone.  An always competitive game of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.   According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.  Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy