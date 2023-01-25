ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Multiple crashes on I-75 in metro Atlanta cause major congestion

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwSQX_0kQju2qh00

At least four crashes Wednesday caused backups on I-75, two of which led to complete interstate shutdowns.

A flipped car near Ga. 92 in Cobb County at about 3:30 p.m. was the fourth serious crash reported on the interstate. Within a few minutes, I-75 North was fully reopened in northwest Atlanta, and blocked southbound lanes near Acworth were cleared, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

An earlier crash around 3 p.m. with multiple injuries shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 just past Mt. Paran Road, drawing a large response from police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel, according to the Traffic Center.

https://twitter.com/ajcwsbtraffic/status/1618341412629520400

The afternoon incidents took place in mostly dry conditions after multiple wrecks jammed traffic around metro Atlanta during a rainy morning commute.

Most of the morning crashes only caused congestion due to partial closures, but two caused complete shutdowns of I-75, one in each direction and at different times.

The first involved a furniture company’s tractor-trailer that was traveling south on the interstate not far from Acworth near the Cobb-Cherokee county line. It happened just before 6 a.m. and caused a 10-mile backup reaching Cartersville in Bartow County, according to the Traffic Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Skez_0kQju2qh00

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Lanes finally began to reopen around 8:30 a.m., and it was cleared about an hour later.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the trailer ran off the road near the Woodstock Road overpass. Just north of the crash site, another semi-truck had broken down in the center lane, which caused more congestion. No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the southbound lanes began to reopen, another crash was reported further south in the northbound lanes just past Mt. Paran Road and Northside Parkway around 8:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Atlanta police said that crash involved six vehicles. Only one person complained of neck pain. No other injuries were reported, police said.

On GDOT cameras, two vehicles appeared heavily damaged.

https://twitter.com/ajcwsbtraffic/status/1618244196246208512

Most lanes reopened by 9:15 a.m., and it was cleared by 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Heavy rain coming down this morning, but won’t last all day

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 6

WhyYouWant2No
3d ago

Crashes are the norm for the City-Country-City area. Even if it's 75 degrees with slightly overcast.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening. Police responded to the 3600 block of Cascade Park Road after reports of a person who was shot around 10:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the woman was a passenger in a car near the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road when shots rang out.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5 caught red-handed breaking into vehicles in Dunwoody, police say

On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video. Updated: 9 hours ago. Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency due to recent protests in the Atlanta...
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Downtown Atlanta restaurant shooting: 1 dead, gunman on the run

ATLANTA - A man was gunned down at a restaurant in Downtown Atlanta. The shooter is on the run. The shots broke out just before 8:30 Friday morning at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street Northwest. The restaurant shared the disturbing surveillance video of the shooting. The gunfire erupted after two...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple crashes shut down I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A series of crashes have shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for hours in DeKalb County. Officials say the first crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on the I-20 at Columbia Road, which is before the interstate's exit to I-285. While agents were on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
91K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy