Bearcats Great Named 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year Finalist

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The lockdown corner is a massive favorite to win the award.

CINCINNATI — The NFL announced the three finalists for the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is one of them.

The Jets cornerback, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen make up the trio.

The winner gets announced on Feb. 9, but that will be a formality at this point. Gardner is an overwhelming -1200 favorite after starting the season with +1200 odds.

He is already the first rookie AP All-Pro player since Ronnie Lott in 1981 and keeps adding accolades in a young career.

