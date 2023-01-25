Bearcats Great Named 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year Finalist

The lockdown corner is a massive favorite to win the award.

CINCINNATI — The NFL announced the three finalists for the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is one of them.

The Jets cornerback, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen make up the trio.

The winner gets announced on Feb. 9, but that will be a formality at this point. Gardner is an overwhelming -1200 favorite after starting the season with +1200 odds.

He is already the first rookie AP All-Pro player since Ronnie Lott in 1981 and keeps adding accolades in a young career.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Athlete Places UC Among Top Schools, Bearcats Send Out Offer Flurry

Watch: Landers Nolley II On His Shooting Leap, Adjusting To A New Team, Facing Houston

Weekly NET: Bearcats Move Up Slightly In Rankings

UC Guard Landers Nolley II Cracks Consecutive AAC Honor Rolls

Three Man Weave: UC Stumbles 75-68 Against Memphis

Watch: Wes Miller, David DeJulius Discuss 75-68 Loss To Memphis

Look: UC Football Starts Up Offseason Workouts

Florida Cornerback Jordan Young Announces Transfer To Cincinnati

2024 Four-Star Tight End Dylan Mesman Places UC In Top-10 Schools

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Guts Out 54-52 Win Over SMU

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Enrolling Back In School To Finish UC Degree

Recruiting Roundup: Three More Local Talents Visiting UC

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named To AP 2022-23 NFL All-Pro Team

Washington State Wide Receiver Donovan Ollie Transfers To Cincinnati

NFL Players Name Kelce Brothers First-Team All-Pros

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Finishes Season Ranked First in Man Coverage Yards Allowed

Temple Kicker Rory Bell Announces Transfer To Cincinnati

Scott Satterfield: 'Throwing Egos Out The Window' In Building UC Staff

Cincinnati Adds North Carolina A&T Wide Receiver Sterling Berkhalter, Louisville WR Dee Wiggins

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk