`Game of Thrones' Actress and Marilyn Manson Settle Lawsuit in LA

By City News Service
 3 days ago
`LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A lawsuit in which Marilyn Manson was sued in federal court by "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco for alleged sexual assault and battery in what she described as a series of violent encounters has been settled, according to court papers obtained Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in April 2021 in Los Angeles federal court, alleged that Bianco was invited to Los Angeles from the United Kingdom by Manson with the promise of work, and after moving into the Goth rocker's West Hollywood apartment in 2011, she was not allowed to eat, sleep or leave without his permission.

A joint report on settlement negotiations filed Tuesday says that the parties participated in private mediation on Jan. 17 in which an agreement was reached to resolve the litigation.

"The parties are finalizing the papers documenting their agreement and anticipate a dismissal being filed within 45 days," the document reads.

The terms of the agreement were not released.

Earlier this month, also in Los Angeles federal court, the same judge overseeing the Bianco case dismissed a different sexual abuse lawsuit against Manson -- whose real name is Brian Warner -- filed by a model who accused the rocker in June 2021 of raping and abusing her during their two-year relationship.

Ashley Morgan Smithline's suit was dismissed after she failed to replace her former lawyer, according to court papers.

U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, meaning Smithline can refile the complaint at a later time.

Manson, 54, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the face of assault allegations brought by several women.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced in September that it turned over its investigation of sexual assault allegations against Manson to the District Attorney's Office for consideration of possible criminal charges.

The Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau completed a 19-month investigation into Manson, according to the department. The bureau investigates sexual and physical abuse cases of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims.

A lawsuit in which Manson is suing actress Evan Rachel Wood and her former girlfriend, Illma Gore, for intentional infliction of emotional stress, defamation and other allegations is pending in Los Angeles Superior Court.

