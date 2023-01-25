Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
2 Cardinals offseason decisions that will pay off, and 1 that will backfire
These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.
Cubs still looking to fill two specific roles in lineup, bullpen
The Chicago Cubs have taken plenty of steps to remake their roster this offseason, and it sounds like more changes could potentially be on the way before Opening Day. When the Cubs take the field at Wrigley Field on March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, it’s possible that five of the nine names in the starting lineup could be additions made this offseason. That includes veteran names such as Eric Hosmer, Trey Mancini, and Dansby Swanson.
Tampa Bay Rays locking in more pieces of their core
The Tampa Bay Rays have been busy over the past few days. On Wednesday, the Rays took a bit of a gamble by signing Jeffrey Springs to a four year extension. That was followed by a three year deal worth $12 million with Pete Fairbanks on Friday. Now, according to Juan Toribo from MLB.com, the Rays are closing in on a three year extension worth $24 million with Yandy Diaz.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC
One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star
Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
Seattle Mariners waiting for Justus Sheffield to take off
There was a time when Justus Sheffield was expected to be a future star. Now, the Seattle Mariners pitcher is waiting for his time to come. Sheffield had been designated for assignment when the Mariners signed Tommy La Stella. After being unclaimed on waivers, he was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma to start the 2023 season.
Atlanta Braves: Vaughn Grissom will benefit from Ron Washington effect
Dansy Swanson is gone and the Atlanta Braves are left with Vaughn Grissom at shortstop. Cue the worry as the Braves are turning the keys over at shortstop to a 22-year-old with only 41 games at the MLB level under his belt. But if history has shown anything, Ron Washington’s...
