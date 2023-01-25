ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

wamc.org

Hubbard Hall presents "Fun Home"

The 2015 Tony Award Wing Best Musical "Fun Home" will run February 3-12 at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, New York. Adapted from Alison Bechdel's groundbreaking graphic novel, "Fun Home" is an honest, original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. We are joined by Hubbard Hall's Executive & Artistic...
CAMBRIDGE, NY
wamc.org

Students stumped, succeed at Schenectady spelling bee

It was a day of F-U-N for local students today in Schenectady — which we’re not going to spell on air — during a district-wide bee. “Good morning, everyone. Thanks for coming out, parents, more importantly our spelling bee champions from respective schools.”. In Mont Pleasant Middle...
SCHENECTADY, NY
wamc.org

Cybersecurity with Jim Hendler and Robert Griffin 1/25/23

We welcome back cybersecurity experts Jim Hendler and Robert Griffin. Call with your question at 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. Jim Hendler is an RPI professor who has advised the Obama White House on IT issues and consulted many governments and private companies on cybersecurity. Robert Griffin is the founding dean...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

My old country road

One normally waits to share the success of a project until after it’s been completed. My attitude is why wait? If I end up with egg on my face so be it. I like eggs however they’re served. I’m declaring the mission I recently embarked upon a success even though I’ve thus far conducted only one interview.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

