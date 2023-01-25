Read full article on original website
Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening. Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs. “They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, […]
breezynews.com
Domestic violence, trespassing, and other recent arrests
On 1-25-2023, Johntavis Rimmer, a 20 year old b/m from Salli was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on North Natchez Street by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 1-25-2023, Arictavise Hill, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk and Disobeying a Police Officer on North Natchez Street by Captain James Ward.
Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
kicks96news.com
A Woods Fire, Breaking and Entering and a Person Tossed from a Vehicle in Leake
4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out an unknown vehicle sitting in a resident’s driveway on Old Canton Road. 8:18 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was asked to assist EMS at a call on Risher Road. 1:31 p.m. – Ebeneezer Fire Department responded to...
Neshoba Democrat
Erratic driving results in drug bust Sunday
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged with drug possession after deputies saw him driving erratically on Fork Road this weekend, the authorities said. The man, Roger Dale Pearson, 37, of 10480 Road 432, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark...
Madison County Journal
Jackson man arrested after high-speed chase
A Jackson man was arrested and charged after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that began in Madison and ended in Canton this past weekend, the authorities said. The man, Jacameron Marshunn Hampton, 20, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault and multiple...
WLBT
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
breezynews.com
A Major House Fire, EMS assistance and a Stolen Tip Jar in Attala.
5:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a motion alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive. 7:58 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to N Natchez Street to assist EMS. 8:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were again dispatched to E North Street to assist EMS....
WAPT
Man faces charges in Madison County fatal shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Flora. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting victim inside a vehicle at a home on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. The Madison County coroner identified the victim as Jaqarius Ross, 22.
WTOK-TV
Inmate death under investigation
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Jail is under investigation. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22 at the facility, shortly after the inmate was transferred to Kemper County by the Meridian Police Department. Moore said no...
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
breezynews.com
Help KPD Identify These Shoplifters
Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals who shoplifted from Kosciusko Walmart. The shoplifting happened on Thursday, January 19th, and Friday, January 20th. If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle, call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at...
WLBT
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing. Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say. Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area...
WAPT
JPD chief says misdemeanor jail would help put dent in Jackson crime
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police Chief James Davis was in the hot seat during a community meeting in Fondren. Davis answered questions Thursday at the meeting held at Fondren Presbyterian Church. The chief addressed the problem his department has arresting people who commit misdemeanor offenses. He said misdemeanor offenders are handed a pink slip and are not taken to jail.
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
wcbi.com
Woman arrested in Clay County for hitting someone with baseball bat
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It started as an altercation. And ended with one person being hit by a baseball bat. 39-year-old Shamika Williams is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. It happened in the White Station Community of Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the victim...
One injured in Rankin County officer-involved shooting
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rankin County Tuesday night. The shooting happened on January 24 around 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Rankin County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigating when they encountered a […]
WAPT
MBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. According to MBI, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation on 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Once they reached the scene around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect pointed a gun toward the deputies before being shot. The suspect...
WLBT
Second 15-year-old tied to Jackson crime spree arrested on separate charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fourth suspect believed to be involved in a violent crime spree that has already landed three people, including one 15-year-old, in jail is currently being held at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. That suspect, Robert Smith, 15, was arrested last week by the Byram...
WLBT
Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Belhaven neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Efforts to slow the illegal sale and purchase of stolen catalytic converters were made last legislative session, but some Belhaven residents in Jackson are still falling victim to the crime. Oftentimes, folks in Belhaven will park along the street for convenience and simply due to a...
