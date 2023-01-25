ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

WJTV 12

Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening. Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs. “They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Domestic violence, trespassing, and other recent arrests

On 1-25-2023, Johntavis Rimmer, a 20 year old b/m from Salli was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on North Natchez Street by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 1-25-2023, Arictavise Hill, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk and Disobeying a Police Officer on North Natchez Street by Captain James Ward.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
BYRAM, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Erratic driving results in drug bust Sunday

A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged with drug possession after deputies saw him driving erratically on Fork Road this weekend, the authorities said. The man, Roger Dale Pearson, 37, of 10480 Road 432, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Madison County Journal

Jackson man arrested after high-speed chase

A Jackson man was arrested and charged after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that began in Madison and ended in Canton this past weekend, the authorities said. The man, Jacameron Marshunn Hampton, 20, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault and multiple...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man faces charges in Madison County fatal shooting

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Flora. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting victim inside a vehicle at a home on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. The Madison County coroner identified the victim as Jaqarius Ross, 22.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Inmate death under investigation

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Jail is under investigation. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22 at the facility, shortly after the inmate was transferred to Kemper County by the Meridian Police Department. Moore said no...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
LOUISVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Help KPD Identify These Shoplifters

Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals who shoplifted from Kosciusko Walmart. The shoplifting happened on Thursday, January 19th, and Friday, January 20th. If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle, call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at...
WAPT

JPD chief says misdemeanor jail would help put dent in Jackson crime

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police Chief James Davis was in the hot seat during a community meeting in Fondren. Davis answered questions Thursday at the meeting held at Fondren Presbyterian Church. The chief addressed the problem his department has arresting people who commit misdemeanor offenses. He said misdemeanor offenders are handed a pink slip and are not taken to jail.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested in Clay County for hitting someone with baseball bat

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It started as an altercation. And ended with one person being hit by a baseball bat. 39-year-old Shamika Williams is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. It happened in the White Station Community of Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the victim...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in Rankin County officer-involved shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rankin County Tuesday night. The shooting happened on January 24 around 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Rankin County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigating when they encountered a […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

MBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. According to MBI, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation on 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Once they reached the scene around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect pointed a gun toward the deputies before being shot. The suspect...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Belhaven neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Efforts to slow the illegal sale and purchase of stolen catalytic converters were made last legislative session, but some Belhaven residents in Jackson are still falling victim to the crime. Oftentimes, folks in Belhaven will park along the street for convenience and simply due to a...
JACKSON, MS

