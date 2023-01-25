ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countdown to AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI — It was a loose, relaxed, yet businesslike environment in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Friday. For the media, it was the last chance to hear directly from players before they go to Kansas City for Sunday night's AFC Championship game. Sam Hubbard had praise...
WLWT 5

Fans prepare for AFC Championship rematch with Kansas City

CINCINNATI — Bengals players and their coach were giving shout-outs to their fans Wednesday as they prepare to defend their AFC championship in Kansas City. After practice, defensive tackle DJ Reader told the media in the locker room that enthusiastic fans give the team energy. "We don't want to...
WLWT 5

Catching up with 10-year-old Kingston Thomas, the 'King of the Jungle'

CINCINNATI — A familiar face in Who Dey Nation is making the trip to Kansas City to cheer on the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Kingston Thomas, 10, became a fan and player favorite during the Bengals' historic playoff run in 2022. He became so popular, he was dubbed the Bengals' good luck charm by some and even won VIP tickets to the Super Bowl from the team.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WLWT 5

Team manager turned starting player for local high school

A Ryle High School senior born with a rare genetic disorder made his debut as a starter Friday night for the basketball team. Eighteen-year-old Jacob Arnold typically serves as team manager, but on Friday night the team decided he should get in on the action. Arnold was born with Prader-Willi...

