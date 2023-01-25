Tricentis Unveils the Future of No-Code Test Automation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--

Tricentis, a global leader in enterprise continuous testing, today announced the general availability of Tricentis Test Automation, a cloud-based test automation solution that simplifies test creation, orchestration, and scalable test execution for easier collaboration among QA teams and their business stakeholders and faster, higher-quality, and more durable releases of web-based applications and business processes.

“While organizations are building their businesses and deploying applications on the cloud, most teams are constrained by legacy processes which are creating slow, error-prone and costly challenges due to the lack of a viable cloud-based testing solution,” said Suhail Ansari, Chief Technology Officer, Tricentis. “Tricentis Test Automation enables organizations to automate end-to-end quality for their integrated cloud-based solutions with faster speeds, no-code, and reduced test maintenance costs.”

Tricentis Test Automation is the next iteration of model-based testing, built specifically for enterprise applications. Tricentis Test Automation enables organizations to test end-to-end business processes and complex business applications. The next-gen solution now delivers a cloud-based, collaborative solution that enables teams to verify quality across their integrated platforms. From functional UI to API/microservices testing, the user-friendly SaaS-based solution allows anyone to quickly assemble scalable automated tests without coding or prior test automation knowledge.

Tricentis Test Automation’s key features include:

SaaS-based - Tricentis Test Automation is a highly scalable, flexible, and easy to manage cloud-native SaaS application.

- Tricentis Test Automation is a highly scalable, flexible, and easy to manage cloud-native SaaS application. Model-based UI test automation - Build codeless, resilient, automated tests through a unique approach that separates the automation model from the underlying application.

- Build codeless, resilient, automated tests through a unique approach that separates the automation model from the underlying application. Elastic execution grid (E2G) - Test faster and at scale by running multiple tests in parallel across distributed infrastructures and virtual machines.

- Test faster and at scale by running multiple tests in parallel across distributed infrastructures and virtual machines. Playlists - Define test data and environmental coverage to prepare, configure, and orchestrate test cases for multi-app, end-to-end process testing.

- Define test data and environmental coverage to prepare, configure, and orchestrate test cases for multi-app, end-to-end process testing. Service simulation - Develop and test applications earlier and more completely by simulating microservices that are out of a team’s control, costly, or unavailable. Virtual services and contract tests are created from recorded traffic and deploying them as needed in the DevOps process.

- Develop and test applications earlier and more completely by simulating microservices that are out of a team’s control, costly, or unavailable. Virtual services and contract tests are created from recorded traffic and deploying them as needed in the DevOps process. API testing - Invoke http API calls or async calls, like Kafka, MQ, or Rabbit, with user-defined payloads to easily test back-end functionality without relying only on front-end test cases.

In the GigaOm Radar Report for API Functional Automated Testing, analysts recognized Tricentis Test Automation, saying, “Auto-discover is the biggest strength we see in the Tricentis offering. Most organizations don’t know what they don’t know, and an inventory of APIs is a great start to solving that issue.”

During the beta for Tricentis Test Automation, Karen Gonzalez, Quality Engineering Manager at IHG Hotels & Resorts said, “The simulation capability in Tricentis Test Automation is going to be a powerful innovation for us on our digital transformation journey. It provides all the key enablers for our quality engineering needs and is ready for our cloud/container world of the future.”

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in enterprise continuous testing. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 2,500 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Experian, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.

