Five9 Named a Leader in the 2023 Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center

 3 days ago
SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--

Five9 Inc., a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2023.

Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2023

Aragon Research analysts evaluated 14 providers that are including conversational AI technology within their intelligent contact center offerings, or providing solutions focused exclusively for the ICC. Providers were ranked based on Strategy, Performance and Reach, and Five9 earned top positioning on the Strategy scale for strengths including its focus on Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs), its no-code IVA development platform, full support for digital and voice channels and agent assist, and the ability to provide real-time information to help live agents handle calls.

“Five9 has continued to make AI, automation, and analytics part of its core product strategy and its march to be a global provider is seeing success,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. “Five9’s focus on its IVA platform, market expansion into Europe, and white glove implementation service are helping it continue to win new customers and retain existing ones.”

This acknowledgment comes on the heels of Five9’s announcement of a new European research and development hub in Porto, Portugal, which will continue to accelerate investments in artificial intelligence and cloud operations and further extend the company’s expansion into Europe. Five9 also recently announced new product capabilities, including rich media for self-service digital and voice channels, multi-modal engagement capabilities, real-time language translation, enhanced developer tools for Five9 IVA Studio users, and integrated analytics to optimize interactions.

“Five9 is honored to be identified as a leader in providing conversational AI for the contact center,” said Callan Schebella, EVP, Product Management, Five9. “We believe this acknowledgement reflects the success of our vision to deliver solutions that make AI persistent throughout the customer and agent experience, along with tools that make it easier for contact center teams to build, deploy, train and derive insights from the AI and the data that feeds it.”

For more information, read a reprint of selected content from the Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI in the ICC, 2023.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

