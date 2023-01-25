Otter.ai Appoints New Chief Growth Officer as Viral Growth Triples

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--

Today, Otter.ai announced the appointment of Darius Contractor as Chief Growth Officer.

Darius joined Otter last year as a growth advisor leveraging expertise gained during leadership roles at a variety of high growth tech companies, including Dropbox, Airtable, and Meta, where he was responsible for user scaling, agile management, rapid iteration, product strategy, and many other aspects of company growth.

Since joining Otter, Darius has already led Otter through significant growth milestones, most recently leading to an over 300% increase in Otter’s viral growth.

As Chief Growth Officer, Darius will help build, lead, and execute Otter’s long-term corporate growth strategy while building our analytics and data team.

“We are excited that Darius will join us full-time as our first Chief Growth Officer,” says Otter co-founder and CEO Sam Liang. “Darius will be an important part of our leadership team given his experience as a growth-focused product and engineering leader across many high growth tech companies.”

Recently certified as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row, the Otter team is growing. We are recruiting top-tier talent across all business areas, including NLP, Software Engineering, Account Executives, and Data Scientists. We have a talented and accomplished team building new ways to use AI to make conversations more valuable. Join our mission by visiting Otter.ai/careers.

About Otter.ai

With over 10 million registered users, Otter.ai is the world’s leading meeting transcription, summarization, and collaboration tool. Using AI, Otter generates real-time meeting notes and summaries by integrating with the user’s calendar and video conferencing apps - turning in-person and virtual meetings into accessible, collaborative, and actionable insights that can be shared across teams and organizations. The company is backed by early investors in Google, DeepMind, Zoom, and Tesla.

