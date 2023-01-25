ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ateliere and Amdocs’ Vubiquity Collaborate to Help Global Media Companies Better Meet Growing Demand for Content

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--

Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading developer of media supply chain solutions, and Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced a collaboration that allows media companies to better meet growing content demands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005173/en/

Cloud-native media supply chain platform, Ateliere Connect, will allow Vubiquity to meet growing content demands and reach additional platforms above and beyond the 2,800+ destinations it delivers to today with increased scalability and flexibility, enabling clients to package and distribute content faster and cost-effectively. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the deal, Ateliere has selected Amdocs’ Vubiquity as their preferred managed services partner. Customers with media supply chains fully managed by Ateliere Media Services, also running on Ateliere Connect, will now be aided by Vubiquity’s media services and global support operation. Additionally, Vubiquity will expand its existing video processing technology to run the cloud-native Ateliere Connect media supply chain platform. This will allow Vubiquity to reach additional platforms above and beyond the 2800+ destinations it delivers to today and offer further scalability and flexibility for existing and future clients on how it can continue to package and distribute content faster and cost-effectively.

Ateliere Connect provides enhanced toolsets to source and deliver Interoperable Master Format (IMF) while still seamlessly integrating with Vubiquity’s existing apps and workflows, such as MetaVU and AssetVU. Ateliere’s award-winning AI technology, Deep Analysis / FrameDNA™, will mitigate pain points around content localization and remove video duplication through version consolidation.

“The world of streaming content continues to evolve at an accelerated pace in order to entertain a global audience that demands superior quality content across any touchpoint,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. “This collaboration will provide global media companies a unique offering that enables them to create seamless end-to-end experiences, providing greater flexibility and cost efficiency.”

“Streaming service expansions and the need to keep up with fierce content demands are a challenge for media operations everywhere. Ateliere has taken the lead in finding solutions specifically designed around the business needs for media service operators, including the media supply chain and content delivery with Ateliere Connect,” stated Eric Carson, Chief Revenue Officer, Ateliere. “Time-to-market and cost efficiency are key for Vubiquity and their customers. We are excited to collaborate with Vubiquity on their media supply chain augmentation with Ateliere Connect; and enable their clients to deliver in-demand content quickly.”

Vubiquity has established capabilities across the whole media supply chain, bringing to market video-on-demand, localization, mastering and distribution managed services using innovative and flexible technology solutions.

Key Ateliere Connect capabilities include tools to onboard and optimize content libraries and no-code/low-code tag-based templates to automate packaging and distribution to OTT, broadcast and cable endpoints. Microservices and a robust API enable interoperability, from ingest to quality control (QC), to packaging and delivery, as well as integration of business and legacy media asset management (MAM) systems, optimizing flow and transparency of work orders, billing, and inventory.

Carson concluded, “Vubiquity is well-known and respected for its technical prowess in media workflows. We look forward to a long-term collaboration where their service orientation will help us evolve Ateliere solutions. The Ateliere Connect platform will help enhance Vubiquity’s world-class servicing capabilities, including those offered to existing Ateliere Media Services customers that will migrate to Vubiquity under this deal.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company’s products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on May 24, 2022, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on August 15, 2022, and for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 on November 8, 2022.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect™, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Fox, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com, and follow us on Twitter ( @TeamAteliere ), Instagram ( @AteliereTech ), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/ ), and Facebook (@AteliereCreativeTechnologies).

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005173/en/

