CoreLogic Appoints Selma Hepp to Chief Economist Role at CoreLogic

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--

CoreLogic ® announced today that Selma Hepp has been appointed as Chief Economist. Selma was named interim chief economist in July 2022.

Selma Hepp, Chief Economist, CoreLogic (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to her interim role, Hepp served as an executive of research and insights in the Office of the Chief Economist. Selma leads the economics team, which is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and forecasting housing and economic trends in real estate, mortgage and insurance.

“I am honored and thrilled to lead our team as we continue to generate industry-leading, data-driven insights and thought-provoking perspectives on all things housing. Given the challenges of today’s housing market, CoreLogic’s depth, wealth, and consistency of data position us to provide clear and actionable views of the property ecosystem, and bring value to our clients and broader markets,” said Hepp.

Prior to joining CoreLogic in 2020, Hepp was Chief Economist and Vice President of Business Intelligence for Pacific Union International, later acquired by Compass, where she oversaw the vital economic and technology intelligence to drive the expanding brokerage’s success. Selma also held the role of Chief Economist for Trulia; Senior Economist for the California Association of Realtors; and Economist and Manager for Public Policy and Homeownership research for the National Association of Realtors, as well as a special research assistant at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A fixture on local and national media outlets, Selma recently received the HousingWire Women of Influence Award in 2022.

Patrick Dodd, President & CEO of CoreLogic said, “We are thrilled to have Selma as our newly appointed Chief Economist. She has a proven track record and deep housing knowledge and research experience. As a well-respected thought leader in the housing industry, Selma’s analytical expertise will produce insights to help our clients and other stakeholders better navigate today’s dynamic real estate environment.”

