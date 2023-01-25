ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The Makers of Cadet Brand Launch Line of New, Patent-Pending Bully Chews for Dogs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OF8A3_0kQjocQ200

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--

Today, Cadet, a leading dog chew & treat brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (Nasdaq: CENT) (Nasdaq: CENTA), is launching a unique line of all-natural, highly palatable, and digestible long-lasting chews called Bully Hide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005025/en/

Cadet, a leading dog chew & treat brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio, is launching a unique line of all-natural, highly palatable, and digestible long-lasting chews called Bully Hide. (Photo: Business Wire)

With inflation significantly impacting households, the makers of Cadet® products identified the growing demand for reputable yet affordable chews that both pet parents and dogs will love. Leveraging the brand’s 35-year industry expertise, Cadet invented a unique bully chew that not only uses fewer ingredients but is more affordable for pet parents. To create these first-of-its-kind chews, Cadet used new, patent-pending technology to treats that feature the beloved bully stick on the outside and beef hide on the inside.

“Cadet is thrilled to launch a new line of bully chews that combines the whole, premium ingredients and flavors dogs crave at an accessible price point pet parents love,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Cadet. “With our new patented innovation, we can offer a limited-ingredient chew made from grass-fed, free-range cattle that is more digestible than traditional rawhide.”

“As pet parents ourselves, we at Cadet can certainly relate to the 76% of those who use treats as a means to spend quality time with their pets¹,” said Kimberly Cassar, Senior Vice President of Marketing of Cadet. “This wholesome, indulgent dog chew option is sure to play a part in creating special bonding moments for years to come.”

The new line of bully chews includes Cadet® TORO® Bully Hide Rolls, Cadet® TORO® Bully Hide Chews, and Cadet® Bully Hide Sticks. Each combines dogs’ two favorite natural chew features: the bold flavor of bully stick and the long-lasting quality of beef hide. Made from real bully stick and the top layer of beef hide—the finest cut of rawhide available—these one-of-a-kind chews are rolled into a stick shape and oven-roasted to perfection. Great for treating at home or on the go, this innovative new line indulges dogs with a truly original chewing experience.

The patent-pending Cadet® TORO® Bully Hide Rolls, Cadet® TORO® Bully Hide Chews, and Cadet® Bully Hide Sticks will join over 700 domestic and foreign patents awarded to parent companies TFH, Four Paws, and IMS which includes brands Nylabone, Four Paws, and Cadet.

The bully chews are available at select online and in-store retailers including Costco, Walmart, and Amazon.

¹ Packaged Facts, 2021

About Cadet

The makers of Cadet® products believes the best natural dog treats and chews should be made from simple ingredients that are minimally processed and responsibly sourced from nature. Since 1987, the brand has been trusted for tasty, and healthy products for dogs everywhere. Offering the best in beef hide, bully sticks, and premium treats, any Cadet® chew or treat rewards dogs with a delicious chewing adventure. To learn more about Cadet® products, visit www.cadetpet.com. IMS Trading Co. that makes Cadet® products is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2022 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry~Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005025/en/

CONTACT: Liz Nunan

(925) 878-9465

lnunan@central.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL OTHER RETAIL PETS CONSUMER

SOURCE: Nylabone

PUB: 01/25/2023 09:05 AM/DISC: 01/25/2023 09:05 AM

Comments / 0

Related
San Herald

'No one asked you' - Walmart employee demanded by a man to mind his own business trying to help with bathroom dilemma

What would you do if you were a male who needed to use the restroom in the shop but had taken your daughter, who was four years old, along with you?. The young child could be in danger if left unattended outside the men's restroom, but bringing her inside would provide its own set of issues. Instead, taking the young girl into the ladies' room might be even more unpleasant and divisive.
WMBB

Think outside the chocolate box: Best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best nontraditional Valentine’s Day gifts? With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to pick out a thoughtful gift for your significant other, BFF or favorite family member, because this sweet holiday isn’t just for couples anymore. This year, instead of a cliche giant teddy […]
Motley Fool

Is This a Better Fitness Stock Than Peloton in 2023?

Peloton's ongoing troubles are well-documented as management attempts a turnaround. Planet Fitness is on a good footing, posting strong growth, and has a bright outlook. Despite Planet Fitness' high valuation multiple, it still looks like the better investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
CoinDesk

The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of the conversation about policy in Web3 has centered around what crypto pioneer Nick Szabo calls “wet code” – in this case, the laws that govern human institutions. The world of crypto offers an alternative – “dry code,” or computer code – to protect investors and users, which may be a more efficient approach by literally encoding rules in verifiable, permissionless and self-custodial protocols.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Affinitiv’s Newest Service Lane Solution, Tech Video, Awarded the 2023 AWA “Rising Star” Award

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 28, 2023-- Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces Tech Video as the winner of the 2023 AWA Award in the Rising Star category. Tech Video is the newest addition to the Affinitiv suite of Service Experience solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230128005006/en/ Affinitiv Wins the 2023 AWA ‘Rising Star’ Award (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Ateliere and Amdocs’ Vubiquity Collaborate to Help Global Media Companies Better Meet Growing Demand for Content

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading developer of media supply chain solutions, and Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced a collaboration that allows media companies to better meet growing content demands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005173/en/ Cloud-native media supply chain platform, Ateliere Connect, will allow Vubiquity to meet growing content demands and reach additional platforms above and beyond the 2,800+ destinations it delivers to today with increased scalability and flexibility, enabling clients to package and distribute content faster and cost-effectively. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy