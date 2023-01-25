ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Argument over seat led to Orange Line stabbing, police say

 3 days ago

BOSTON – Police say an argument over a seat on the Orange Line led to a knife attack on Tuesday.

Transit police say two men were fighting as the train was pulling into Back Bay station because one of the men was taking up more than one seat.

One of the men pulled out either a knife of a box cutter and apparently cut the other man twice.

Police say the attacker ran off.

The victim has superficial wounds and is not cooperating with police.

