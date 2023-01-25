Read full article on original website
Related
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
200 malicious Android and iOS apps draining bank accounts — check your phone now
Android and iPhone users could be at risk after a new batch of 203 malicious apps have been discovered stealing user data and draining bank accounts.
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
Apple Insider
How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
Chrome should steal this incredible Microsoft Edge feature
Microsoft is working on a new version of Edge which includes split-view for your tabs. And we need Google to add this to Chrome, like, yesterday.
How to delete embarrassing autofill entries on your Mac or iPhone browser
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to delete embarrassing autofill entries across multiple devices and operating systems to secure your privacy.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Check Your Windows Computer's Model Name
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you want to find the correct hardware upgrade for your computer or want to fix an issue, knowing about your computer model name can come in handy in various situations. Here are 6 quick ways to check your computer model name on Windows.
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
Google Chrome Incognito tabs finally gain fingerprint unlock on Android
Google has announced new features for Chrome as part of World Privacy Day.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the 0x8007045d Error on Windows 10 or 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Are you facing the 0x8007045d error on your Windows computer? Don't worry; we've got the solution for you. The 0x8007045d error on Windows occurs whenever your...
Chat GPT could make these jobs obsolete: ‘The wolf is at the door’
Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job. So promising are the tool’s capabilities, Microsoft — amidst laying off 10,000 people — has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the revolutionary technology, which is growing smarter by the day. And the rise of the machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn. “AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that,” said Pengcheng Shi, an associate dean in the department of computing and information sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology. “This is not crying wolf,” Shi told The Post. “The wolf is at the door.” From...
Google Chrome helps you reign in notification-blasting websites
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome already has the ability to detect when your passwords have been compromised through the Safety Check feature. It does that by scanning your saved passwords and alerting you if any of them is exposed to a data breach. Safety Check offers a whole array of recommendations to keep you safe online on top of that. Now, Google is expanding the feature's capabilities to make it easier to revoke permissions granted to websites you've previously visited.
makeuseof.com
What Is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You’ll likely have heard about Personally Identifiable Information, sometimes just called “personal data”, in relation to your security. But just because it’s an important part of data security as a wider topic doesn’t mean everyone knows what it includes, or even what it is.
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Disk Image File and What Formats Can Be Used in Storing Optical Media?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ever since people started using floppy disks, disk image files have become popular ways of storing and distributing all types of files. Whether you’ve tried installing a new operating system on your PC, setting up a virtual machine, making a bootable flash drive, or installing games from a CD, you’ve certainly used disk images before. You may even be familiar with some of the most popular image file formats, such as ISO, DMG, and IMG.
Comments / 0