ASHEVILLE - Anticipating possible "unrest," Asheville police are increasing their presence downtown on Jan. 27. "We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and in light of the possibility of unrest downtown, the department will have extra officers throughout the central business district," Asheville police spokesperson Samantha Booth said in an email to the Citizen Times. "We want to ensure the safety of all and protect lives and property."

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO