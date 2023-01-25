ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

1 dead following crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg County. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Highway 80 near SC 290 east of Greer. Troopers said the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner’s office responding to crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along Augusta Road near Sterling Grove Road. Officials said one person died following the crash and at least one other was taken to the hospital with injuries. According to officials, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for 14-year-old who reportedly ran away last week

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen on Kentmont Lane in Greer around 6:30 a.m. on January 17, wearing blue jeans and white socks. They added that he was wearing no shoes or shirt.
GREER, SC
YAHOO!

In wake of Tyre Nichols' death, Asheville police increasing presence

ASHEVILLE - Anticipating possible "unrest," Asheville police are increasing their presence downtown on Jan. 27. "We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and in light of the possibility of unrest downtown, the department will have extra officers throughout the central business district," Asheville police spokesperson Samantha Booth said in an email to the Citizen Times. "We want to ensure the safety of all and protect lives and property."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
HAMPTON, TN
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash blocks busy Greenville County road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash on Pelham Road that is causing a back up Friday morning. One side of the road is closed. Traffic is getting by through the middle lane. Our crew on scene said one person was put into an ambulance. Stay...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Driver identified in deadly head-on crash with tractor-trailer

A driver was killed in a head-on crash that involved a tractor-trailer, according to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller says that the crash happened on Thursday a little after 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 221 near Studebaker Road. According to Miller, the driver was...
SPARTANBURG, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/20-1/26

(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Darryl Keith McFalls 57, Of David Park Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/21/23 And Charged With Felony PWIMSD SCH II Controlled Substance, Felony Larceny Of A Firearm And Felony Probation Violation And Received A $55,000.00 Bond.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Teenage driver dies days after SUV goes airborne, crashes into pole, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that sent a vehicle airborne and killed a teenage driver. Authorities say on Thursday, January 19, 2023, a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Kaydon Lucian Sellers, 18, was traveling south on Riverside Drive on Jan. 19 around 7:31 p.m. left the roadway at a high rate of speed. Sellers then lost control of the vehicle while attempting to come back into the roadway, became airborne and then struck a pole.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

What to keep in your car for chilly morning

Questions over Murdaugh's appearance night of the murders. A worker was rescued at the Tyger River Elementary construction site after falling into a manhole. Sassafrass Flowers to Host Dating Event Next Month. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sarah Dubose from Sassafrass Flowers joins us to talk about their "Weed Dating"...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police give update on razor blades on gas pump handles in NC

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department has discovered new information for the public regarding reports of razor blades on gas pump handles. 7NEWS previously reported that police were warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas. Police spoke with the Department of […]
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest 18-year-old caught robbing bank in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said an 18-year-old was arrested for robbing a bank in Taylors Thursday morning. According to the department, at 9:15 a.m., police responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6011 Wade Hampton Boulevard for a reported bank robbery. Officers said they...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns. You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up. Five accidents were reported in...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

