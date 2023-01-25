Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
1 dead following crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg County. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Highway 80 near SC 290 east of Greer. Troopers said the...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 25 in Greenville Co.
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
WANTED: Police searching for armed, dangerous man after robbery in SC
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department is searching for a man after an armed robbery of a BP gas station. Police said the robbery happened on I-26 and Asheville Hwy. on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Spartanburg County. According to police, the suspect, 36-year-old Walter Raleigh Williamson ,...
FOX Carolina
Coroner’s office responding to crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along Augusta Road near Sterling Grove Road. Officials said one person died following the crash and at least one other was taken to the hospital with injuries. According to officials, they...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for 14-year-old who reportedly ran away last week
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen on Kentmont Lane in Greer around 6:30 a.m. on January 17, wearing blue jeans and white socks. They added that he was wearing no shoes or shirt.
WYFF4.com
Protestors gather in Asheville following release of Memphis police body-cam footage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — People made their way to Pack Square in Downtown Asheville to voice their frustrations about the incident that took Tyre Nichols's life and in their eyes every voice matters. "This is a daily occurrence with people dying by police terror, by police violence, and killer police....
YAHOO!
In wake of Tyre Nichols' death, Asheville police increasing presence
ASHEVILLE - Anticipating possible "unrest," Asheville police are increasing their presence downtown on Jan. 27. "We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and in light of the possibility of unrest downtown, the department will have extra officers throughout the central business district," Asheville police spokesperson Samantha Booth said in an email to the Citizen Times. "We want to ensure the safety of all and protect lives and property."
Suspect charged after man shot in neck in Spindale
Police have charged a man in connection with a shootout during a fight Sunday in Spindale which sent one man to the hospital.
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
FOX Carolina
Worker Rescued After Accident at Construction Site in Duncan
We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. The chief of the South Carolina law enforcement division released a statement on the Tyre Nichols video tonight.
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash blocks busy Greenville County road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash on Pelham Road that is causing a back up Friday morning. One side of the road is closed. Traffic is getting by through the middle lane. Our crew on scene said one person was put into an ambulance. Stay...
18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
WYFF4.com
Driver identified in deadly head-on crash with tractor-trailer
A driver was killed in a head-on crash that involved a tractor-trailer, according to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller says that the crash happened on Thursday a little after 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 221 near Studebaker Road. According to Miller, the driver was...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/20-1/26
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Darryl Keith McFalls 57, Of David Park Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/21/23 And Charged With Felony PWIMSD SCH II Controlled Substance, Felony Larceny Of A Firearm And Felony Probation Violation And Received A $55,000.00 Bond.
WLOS.com
Teenage driver dies days after SUV goes airborne, crashes into pole, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that sent a vehicle airborne and killed a teenage driver. Authorities say on Thursday, January 19, 2023, a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Kaydon Lucian Sellers, 18, was traveling south on Riverside Drive on Jan. 19 around 7:31 p.m. left the roadway at a high rate of speed. Sellers then lost control of the vehicle while attempting to come back into the roadway, became airborne and then struck a pole.
FOX Carolina
What to keep in your car for chilly morning
Questions over Murdaugh's appearance night of the murders. A worker was rescued at the Tyger River Elementary construction site after falling into a manhole. Sassafrass Flowers to Host Dating Event Next Month. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sarah Dubose from Sassafrass Flowers joins us to talk about their "Weed Dating"...
Police give update on razor blades on gas pump handles in NC
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department has discovered new information for the public regarding reports of razor blades on gas pump handles. 7NEWS previously reported that police were warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas. Police spoke with the Department of […]
FOX Carolina
Police arrest 18-year-old caught robbing bank in Taylors
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said an 18-year-old was arrested for robbing a bank in Taylors Thursday morning. According to the department, at 9:15 a.m., police responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6011 Wade Hampton Boulevard for a reported bank robbery. Officers said they...
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns. You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up. Five accidents were reported in...
