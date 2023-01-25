ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

WLOS.com

Construction to begin on 84-year-old NC-106 bridge in Macon County

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction will start Monday, Jan. 30, on an 84-year-old bridge on N.C 106 in Macon County. The bridge sits over Middle Creek, southwest of Scaly Mountain, less than two miles from the Georgia state line. NCDOT said the bridge will be replaced with...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system

Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
ASHEVILLE, NC
hendersonville.com

Henderson County Expands Recycling Options for Residents With the Addition of Foam Polystyrene Collection

Henderson County is excited to start their Foam Polystyrene (PS) Collection Pilot Program. On special collection event days, typically the second Tuesday of each month, Henderson County residents can now recycle clean and empty foam packaging including; meat trays, cups, take-out containers and egg cartons, as well as transport packaging used to protect TVs, appliances, furniture and other valuables during shipping. Foam products should be prepared just like other recyclables, empty and clean items should be provided for recycling.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23

Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina

Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
theurbannews.com

Do You Receive FNS Benefits?

Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
theonefeather.com

Cherokee Police Commission meets for first time in 2023

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission met on Thursday, Jan. 19 to address items at the turn of the year and any ongoings issues involving the police department. They began with public comments. Secretary Anita Lossiah said that they would be receiving a visitor to the meeting, a community member who was looking to file a complaint. There was no additional information given, but the Commission did entertain the complaint. They went into a closed session with the community member to discuss the issue.
CHEROKEE, NC
asheville.com

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

How school closings are decided in mountainous counties

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Mountain Xpress

WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health

To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
ASHEVILLE, NC
uncorkedasheville.com

13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC

Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
ASHEVILLE, NC

