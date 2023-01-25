Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Construction to begin on 84-year-old NC-106 bridge in Macon County
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction will start Monday, Jan. 30, on an 84-year-old bridge on N.C 106 in Macon County. The bridge sits over Middle Creek, southwest of Scaly Mountain, less than two miles from the Georgia state line. NCDOT said the bridge will be replaced with...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system
Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
WLOS.com
Asheville public housing residents want to see more police officers on Hillcrest streets
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Housing Authority is requesting increased police presence as many residents shared concerns about safety and crime in the Hillcrest community. Included in the authority’s annual report is a policy recommendation to, “Listen to actual Asheville Housing residents’ requests and recommendations for immediate solutions...
hendersonville.com
Henderson County Expands Recycling Options for Residents With the Addition of Foam Polystyrene Collection
Henderson County is excited to start their Foam Polystyrene (PS) Collection Pilot Program. On special collection event days, typically the second Tuesday of each month, Henderson County residents can now recycle clean and empty foam packaging including; meat trays, cups, take-out containers and egg cartons, as well as transport packaging used to protect TVs, appliances, furniture and other valuables during shipping. Foam products should be prepared just like other recyclables, empty and clean items should be provided for recycling.
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23
Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
theonefeather.com
Cherokee Police Commission meets for first time in 2023
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission met on Thursday, Jan. 19 to address items at the turn of the year and any ongoings issues involving the police department. They began with public comments. Secretary Anita Lossiah said that they would be receiving a visitor to the meeting, a community member who was looking to file a complaint. There was no additional information given, but the Commission did entertain the complaint. They went into a closed session with the community member to discuss the issue.
asheville.com
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
How school closings are decided in mountainous counties
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
mynews13.com
'It is heartbreaking': Feds appear unmoved by objections to plan increasing logging 500% in state's national forests
A new plan guiding the future of Pisgah and Nantahala national forests in the North Carolina mountains is expected to be released by the end of the month. The latest draft of the plan opens up about half of the forests’ 1 million acres to logging. The plan drew...
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
WLOS.com
Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
asheville.com
County Officials Remind Residents to Check and Update Property Record Cards
Start the year off on the right foot and make sure your home’s property record card is correct. In North Carolina, January is the property listing month, and the Buncombe County Property Assessment office wants to make sure property owners are aware of the information that the office has on file.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
uncorkedasheville.com
13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC
Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. North Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
Comments / 1