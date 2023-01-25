ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Quiet Much Of Saturday With Another Storm On Our Doorstep

Clouds reappeared over northern California Friday, but the bigger change was the lack of strong wind. Saturday will begin with fairly quiet weather, but another storm will bring more rain, snow and wind this weekend. Today's clouds were associated with a weak disturbance moving over our region, but it lacked the moisture and energy to deliver rain or snow. We'll have a northerly valley breeze tonight under a mostly clear sky, but it won't be as windy as most of the week was. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably mild, with breezes increasing late. Highs will range from the 40s in the mountains and foothills to the 50s in the valley.
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild Friday, but cooler with shower chances this weekend

Bundle up, grab your ice scraper and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Friday morning. High pressure off the coast and to our east will leave our region dry, but a trough passing through to our north will bring some cloud cover and a drop in temperatures to northern California on Friday. The clear skies and lighter winds overnight have driven a sharper drop in temperatures overnight into early Friday morning in areas that were kept warmer by the north winds over the last several mornings. Valley and foothill areas are starting out in the 30's to lower 40's, and our mountain zones are mostly ranging from the single digits to 20's early today. Skies are clear very early Friday, but we'll start to have thin clouds tracking south across our region through your morning. We'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across our region Friday. The cloud cover will be thin, and you'll still likely want to have your sunglasses with you today. Winds will stay much lighter than the last few days, and most areas are expected to have winds out of the north in the 5 to 10mph range. High temperatures are projected to drop by 5 to 10 degrees compared to Thursday on Friday, but our mountain zones will stay a little closer to yesterday's. Upper 50's to lower 60's are expected in the valley, and we'll range from the 40's to mid 50's in most foothill and mountain areas Friday afternoon. Skies will be clearing out late afternoon, and the clear skies and modest winds will drive temperatures to drop fairly quickly again after sunset.
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow to Riverside County

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Sunday, January 29th, and Monday, January 30th, as a winter storm moves into Southern California. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 1:00 p.m. Sunday as west winds strengthen out ahead of the trough of low pressure. The strongest gusts will occur The post First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow to Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Very nice Thursday but big changes are ahead

You'll want to have your sunglasses handy and will probably want to make plans to take advantage of what looks like the most comfortable day ahead in your extended forecast. High pressure off the coast in the Pacific is continuing to be the dominant driver in our weather pattern, and will leave us sunny, warm and dry Thursday. Winds will be lighter through the day for the majority of our region, but gusts up to 35mph out of the northeast will still be possible across the Sierra. Skies are clear and temperatures are very mild for the start of your Thursday morning. Valley areas are in the 40's to 50's, most foothill areas are starting out in the 40's, and we're mostly ranging from the teens to 20's in our mountain zones. We'll have sunny skies across our entire region today, but may have a thin cloud or two pass through mid day. Winds will be out of the north to around 15mph for most of northern California Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60's to lower 70's in the valley, lower 50's to mid 60's in the foothills, lower 40's to mid 50's in the Sierra and 50's to lower 60's in the Northern Mountains Thursday afternoon. We'll continue to have clear skies and lighter winds into Thursday evening. This will likely result in a fairly quick drop in temperatures after sunset and colder overnight low temperatures Friday morning.
KTLA.com

Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend

Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
stormlakeradio.com

Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening

Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
95.3 The Bear

Alabamians Should Prepare for Heavy Rainfall, Potential Flooding

Be sure to stay weather aware because a very wet pattern will be impacting Alabama soon. This brings concerns about potential flooding due to heavy rainfall amounts. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the wet pattern is expected to start on Sunday and “could last through much of next week with additional rounds of rainfall expected.”
WAAY-TV

Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight

Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
wjhl.com

Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight

Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
fox8live.com

Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
foxla.com

Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?

In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
