Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Quiet Much Of Saturday With Another Storm On Our Doorstep
Clouds reappeared over northern California Friday, but the bigger change was the lack of strong wind. Saturday will begin with fairly quiet weather, but another storm will bring more rain, snow and wind this weekend. Today's clouds were associated with a weak disturbance moving over our region, but it lacked the moisture and energy to deliver rain or snow. We'll have a northerly valley breeze tonight under a mostly clear sky, but it won't be as windy as most of the week was. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably mild, with breezes increasing late. Highs will range from the 40s in the mountains and foothills to the 50s in the valley.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild Friday, but cooler with shower chances this weekend
Bundle up, grab your ice scraper and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Friday morning. High pressure off the coast and to our east will leave our region dry, but a trough passing through to our north will bring some cloud cover and a drop in temperatures to northern California on Friday. The clear skies and lighter winds overnight have driven a sharper drop in temperatures overnight into early Friday morning in areas that were kept warmer by the north winds over the last several mornings. Valley and foothill areas are starting out in the 30's to lower 40's, and our mountain zones are mostly ranging from the single digits to 20's early today. Skies are clear very early Friday, but we'll start to have thin clouds tracking south across our region through your morning. We'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across our region Friday. The cloud cover will be thin, and you'll still likely want to have your sunglasses with you today. Winds will stay much lighter than the last few days, and most areas are expected to have winds out of the north in the 5 to 10mph range. High temperatures are projected to drop by 5 to 10 degrees compared to Thursday on Friday, but our mountain zones will stay a little closer to yesterday's. Upper 50's to lower 60's are expected in the valley, and we'll range from the 40's to mid 50's in most foothill and mountain areas Friday afternoon. Skies will be clearing out late afternoon, and the clear skies and modest winds will drive temperatures to drop fairly quickly again after sunset.
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow to Riverside County
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Sunday, January 29th, and Monday, January 30th, as a winter storm moves into Southern California. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 1:00 p.m. Sunday as west winds strengthen out ahead of the trough of low pressure. The strongest gusts will occur The post First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow to Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very nice Thursday but big changes are ahead
You'll want to have your sunglasses handy and will probably want to make plans to take advantage of what looks like the most comfortable day ahead in your extended forecast. High pressure off the coast in the Pacific is continuing to be the dominant driver in our weather pattern, and will leave us sunny, warm and dry Thursday. Winds will be lighter through the day for the majority of our region, but gusts up to 35mph out of the northeast will still be possible across the Sierra. Skies are clear and temperatures are very mild for the start of your Thursday morning. Valley areas are in the 40's to 50's, most foothill areas are starting out in the 40's, and we're mostly ranging from the teens to 20's in our mountain zones. We'll have sunny skies across our entire region today, but may have a thin cloud or two pass through mid day. Winds will be out of the north to around 15mph for most of northern California Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60's to lower 70's in the valley, lower 50's to mid 60's in the foothills, lower 40's to mid 50's in the Sierra and 50's to lower 60's in the Northern Mountains Thursday afternoon. We'll continue to have clear skies and lighter winds into Thursday evening. This will likely result in a fairly quick drop in temperatures after sunset and colder overnight low temperatures Friday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Accumulating snow forecasted this weekend in Metro Detroit: How much to expect and when
4Warn Weather – We anticipate more snow chances later this afternoon and evening (mainly after 4pm) as a clipper system sweeps west to east across the Great Lakes. We will add a little fresh snow to the snowpack on the ground. Estimating a widespread light snowfall of around an inch. Highs today will top out in the mid-30s.
KTLA.com
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend
Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
stormlakeradio.com
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
Alabamians Should Prepare for Heavy Rainfall, Potential Flooding
Be sure to stay weather aware because a very wet pattern will be impacting Alabama soon. This brings concerns about potential flooding due to heavy rainfall amounts. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the wet pattern is expected to start on Sunday and “could last through much of next week with additional rounds of rainfall expected.”
WAAY-TV
Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight
Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
wjhl.com
Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight
Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
fox8live.com
Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
foxla.com
Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?
In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky
A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Heating bills on the rise due to increasing natural gas prices
Utility companies across California have a warning for customers: your bills will be noticeably high.
Comments / 0