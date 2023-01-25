Bundle up, grab your ice scraper and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Friday morning. High pressure off the coast and to our east will leave our region dry, but a trough passing through to our north will bring some cloud cover and a drop in temperatures to northern California on Friday. The clear skies and lighter winds overnight have driven a sharper drop in temperatures overnight into early Friday morning in areas that were kept warmer by the north winds over the last several mornings. Valley and foothill areas are starting out in the 30's to lower 40's, and our mountain zones are mostly ranging from the single digits to 20's early today. Skies are clear very early Friday, but we'll start to have thin clouds tracking south across our region through your morning. We'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across our region Friday. The cloud cover will be thin, and you'll still likely want to have your sunglasses with you today. Winds will stay much lighter than the last few days, and most areas are expected to have winds out of the north in the 5 to 10mph range. High temperatures are projected to drop by 5 to 10 degrees compared to Thursday on Friday, but our mountain zones will stay a little closer to yesterday's. Upper 50's to lower 60's are expected in the valley, and we'll range from the 40's to mid 50's in most foothill and mountain areas Friday afternoon. Skies will be clearing out late afternoon, and the clear skies and modest winds will drive temperatures to drop fairly quickly again after sunset.

