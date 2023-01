Fernando Tatis has begun to swing a bat for the San Diego Padres, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports. This was expected as Tatis was cleared medically to resume baseball activities earlier this month. The bigger problem for Tatis is that while he can participate in spring training, including games, he won’t be able to play for the first 20 games of the regular season due to being suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO