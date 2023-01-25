ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Man struck, killed by bus in Fort Collins early Tuesday night, police say

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUcTZ_0kQjlo7N00

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A man was struck and killed by a bus in Fort Collins early Tuesday night, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Fort Collins police was notified about a bus crash involving a pedestrian on Portner Road near the intersection with E. Trilby Road at around 7:06 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries from the crash. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

"The victim's mother deserves to know how her son was killed and is calling on Fort Collins Police to provide her with information," said Matthew A. Hatlzman, an attorney representing the family of the victim. "The victim's mother and Haltzman Law Firm have made multiple attempts to obtain information as to what occurred on Tuesday and have not been provided answers by police investigators or Transfort. It is our concern that this refusal to provide answers is an attempt to protect the city, its employees and potentially shield liability."

According to a release from the city of Fort Collins, the man was working for the city at the Transfort bus maintenance and fueling facility on Portner Road. The bus was out of service and being driven to a garage at the facility by a maintenance employee when it struck the man, who was crossing the tarmac.

The driver of the bus was not injured and police do not suspect he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at this time. A representative for the Fort Collins Police Services told Denver7 a field sobriety test was not performed on the driver “because there were no indicators of impairment.”

Due to the severity of the crash, the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) team responded to take over the investigation.

"This is a tragic situation for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted and their families," said Fort Collins Police Deputy Chief Greg Yeager.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 25, 6am

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Colo. man who killed 2 people during car chase is sentenced to 40 years in prison

BRIGHTON, Colo. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was sentenced to spend four decades in prison after he killed two people during a car chase with police in 2021. According to Brighton Police Chief Paul Southard, on Oct. 26, 2021, at 11:20 a.m., an officer received a call about a suspicious vehicle and when he saw the car, he learned it was stolen from another jurisdiction. The Brighton Police officer called for backup, and when the second police car arrived, the driver of the stolen car allegedly "rammed the officer's vehicle."
BRIGHTON, CO
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Get ready for the 5-day freeze. Freezing temperatures are moving in for...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

AirLife helicopter pilot headed to work arrested, charged with DUI

A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff's deputies as "unsteady" and "wobbling," was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation.AirLife Denver is the emergency medical care and critical care transport service of the HealthONE system of hospitals.Court and police records gathered by CBS News Colorado show that the Elbert County Sheriff's Office stopped Aaron Fouquette, 40, on the night of Jan. 7 as the veteran pilot was headed to work. Breath tests later showed...
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
steamboatradio.com

A 30-year-old woman dies after head-on collision on RCR 129

An accident in North Routt County has taken the life of a 30-year-old woman from Boulder. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, on County Road 129. There was a head-on collision on a sharp curve between Mile Marker 8 and 9. Colorado State Patrol says the driver of a Ford...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam

A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
LOVELAND, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy