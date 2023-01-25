Man struck, killed by bus in Fort Collins early Tuesday night, police say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A man was struck and killed by a bus in Fort Collins early Tuesday night, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Fort Collins police was notified about a bus crash involving a pedestrian on Portner Road near the intersection with E. Trilby Road at around 7:06 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries from the crash. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

"The victim's mother deserves to know how her son was killed and is calling on Fort Collins Police to provide her with information," said Matthew A. Hatlzman, an attorney representing the family of the victim. "The victim's mother and Haltzman Law Firm have made multiple attempts to obtain information as to what occurred on Tuesday and have not been provided answers by police investigators or Transfort. It is our concern that this refusal to provide answers is an attempt to protect the city, its employees and potentially shield liability."

According to a release from the city of Fort Collins, the man was working for the city at the Transfort bus maintenance and fueling facility on Portner Road. The bus was out of service and being driven to a garage at the facility by a maintenance employee when it struck the man, who was crossing the tarmac.

The driver of the bus was not injured and police do not suspect he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at this time. A representative for the Fort Collins Police Services told Denver7 a field sobriety test was not performed on the driver “because there were no indicators of impairment.”

Due to the severity of the crash, the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) team responded to take over the investigation.

"This is a tragic situation for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted and their families," said Fort Collins Police Deputy Chief Greg Yeager.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

