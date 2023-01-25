Read full article on original website
crbjbizwire.com
Trident United Way and Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Accepting Applications for Lead United
North Charleston, SC — Trident United Way is once again partnering with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 session of Lead United, a six-week comprehensive community leadership and nonprofit board development program focusing on educating professionals to build the necessary skills for board-level service opportunities. Throughout...
crbjbizwire.com
Iconic Olde Colony Bakery Changes Ownership
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that Thomas Boulware, SIOR, CCIM represented Olde Colony Baking Corporation in the sale of their property and assets located at 519 Wando Lane, Mt Pleasant to GH Wando, LLC. The property is used as a commercial baking operation to support the Olde Colony Bakery, which began operation in Charleston in the 1940s. The purchaser intends to continue the operation as The Olde Colony Bakery.
crbjbizwire.com
Bosch Gives Grants to 90 Charleston Classrooms
Charleston County School District (CCSD) is proud to announce that 90 teachers are winners of a Bosch Eco and STEM Teacher (BEST) Grant this year. The combined value of the grants is over $160,000. The BEST grants advance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and sustainability education in ways that inspire, excite, and engage students.
Charleston chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston chef has been named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. Daniel “Dano” Heinze, the chef at Vern’s, is nominated in the ‘Best Chef: Soueast’ category for this year’s awards. Located on the corner of Bogard Street and Ashe Street in downtown Charleston, Vern’s opened in the summer of 2022 and […]
South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project
(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
crbjbizwire.com
SCACED President & CEO, Bernie Mazyck, appointed Chair of Federal Reserve of Richmond
CHARLESTON, S.C. —The Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (“Richmond Fed”) appointed Bernie Mazyck, President & CEO of the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED), as Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Charlotte Board on December 8, 2022.
North Charleston seeking master developer for the transformation of riverfront property
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to redevelop a section of the former Charleston Naval Base could bring waterfront views, green spaces, and a mix of residential and commercial space to North Charleston near Riverfront Park. The City of North Charleston announced Friday it is looking for a master developer to help in its […]
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. hires architects to help design new courthouse to replace historic building
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has hired architects to help design a new courthouse that they want to last for at least the next few decades. The Berkeley County Courthouse off California Avenue in Moncks Corner was first built in 1895 and has had several renovations over the years to expand its footprint. Now, the county said they need a new building to handle future growth.
crbjbizwire.com
EO Charleston to host event celebrating Black entrepreneurs
Charleston, SC – EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on Feb. 9, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. at The Wonderer. Held in...
live5news.com
Charleston chef selected as state chef ambassador
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston chef is being recognized for their work and getting a chance to represent the entire state. Marcus Shell, the executive chef at 39 Rue De Jean, a French restaurant in downtown Charleston, was selected along with two other chefs as the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador.
live5news.com
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
Little River embroidery company gets ‘revolutionary’ knitting machine
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette appeared in Little River Friday at a ribbon cutting for an embroidery company’s new 3D knitting machine. bFIVE40, which is locally-owned, said the machine is the first-of-its-kind on the Grand Strand. The 3D knitting machine boasts 1,200 needles and can speed up production using […]
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston ENT & Allergy Moving into New North Mt. Pleasant Office
Charleston ENT and Allergy will begin welcoming patients to their new North Mt. Pleasant office at 403 Faison Road on January 30th. The new building in the North 33 development provides the opportunity to provide additional services to our patients in the growing North Mt. Pleasant population. In the new...
abcnews4.com
Boeing added nearly 1k employees to South Carolina workforce in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Boeing added roughly 15,000 new employees to its global workforce in 2022 with nearly 1,000 joining the team in North Charleston, according to a spokesperson for Boeing South Carolina (BSC) – and that growth is expected to continue in 2023. According to BSC's...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina Historical Society announces 2023 Winter Lecture Series
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Historical Society announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. The SCHS Winter Lecture Series features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across South Carolina. The theme is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight...
cbs17
SC Representative explains proposed bill to prevent teaching about slave owners
YORK, S.C. (WJZY) — School lessons on slavery are taught nationwide in classrooms, but a South Carolina Representative proposed bill could change that. Dr. Jermaine Johnson wants to ban educators from teaching about slave owners in schools across the Palmetto state. He says he’s just trying to make a point.
‘Stressful’: Customers who went solar encounter problems after companies went under
CHARLOTTE — Multiple people who started using solar energy for power have been reaching out to Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke recently. They say they have spent tens of thousands of dollars on systems for their homes and panels don’t work like they’re supposed to. Even worse,...
WMBF
SC to issue second round of tax rebates for those who filed late
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have not yet filed your 2021 income tax return, there is still time to file and receive a rebate. The South Carolina Department of Revenue says they are issuing a second round of rebates. To be eligible for the rebate, you must file your...
South Carolina committee advances limits to classroom teaching on race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would limit certain teachings on race in public schools and allow parents to challenge educational materials is moving through the Republican-controlled South Carolina House of Representatives. The proposal is the latest iteration of a GOP-led nationwide effort to crack down on what some conservative politicians have dubbed “critical […]
