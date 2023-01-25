ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

crbjbizwire.com

Trident United Way and Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Accepting Applications for Lead United

North Charleston, SC — Trident United Way is once again partnering with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 session of Lead United, a six-week comprehensive community leadership and nonprofit board development program focusing on educating professionals to build the necessary skills for board-level service opportunities. Throughout...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Iconic Olde Colony Bakery Changes Ownership

CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that Thomas Boulware, SIOR, CCIM represented Olde Colony Baking Corporation in the sale of their property and assets located at 519 Wando Lane, Mt Pleasant to GH Wando, LLC. The property is used as a commercial baking operation to support the Olde Colony Bakery, which began operation in Charleston in the 1940s. The purchaser intends to continue the operation as The Olde Colony Bakery.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Bosch Gives Grants to 90 Charleston Classrooms

Charleston County School District (CCSD) is proud to announce that 90 teachers are winners of a Bosch Eco and STEM Teacher (BEST) Grant this year. The combined value of the grants is over $160,000. The BEST grants advance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and sustainability education in ways that inspire, excite, and engage students.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston chef has been named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. Daniel “Dano” Heinze, the chef at Vern’s, is nominated in the ‘Best Chef: Soueast’ category for this year’s awards. Located on the corner of Bogard Street and Ashe Street in downtown Charleston, Vern’s opened in the summer of 2022 and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project

(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. hires architects to help design new courthouse to replace historic building

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has hired architects to help design a new courthouse that they want to last for at least the next few decades. The Berkeley County Courthouse off California Avenue in Moncks Corner was first built in 1895 and has had several renovations over the years to expand its footprint. Now, the county said they need a new building to handle future growth.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

EO Charleston to host event celebrating Black entrepreneurs

Charleston, SC – EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on Feb. 9, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. at The Wonderer. Held in...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston chef selected as state chef ambassador

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston chef is being recognized for their work and getting a chance to represent the entire state. Marcus Shell, the executive chef at 39 Rue De Jean, a French restaurant in downtown Charleston, was selected along with two other chefs as the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Charleston ENT & Allergy Moving into New North Mt. Pleasant Office

Charleston ENT and Allergy will begin welcoming patients to their new North Mt. Pleasant office at 403 Faison Road on January 30th. The new building in the North 33 development provides the opportunity to provide additional services to our patients in the growing North Mt. Pleasant population. In the new...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina Historical Society announces 2023 Winter Lecture Series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Historical Society announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. The SCHS Winter Lecture Series features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across South Carolina. The theme is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

South Carolina committee advances limits to classroom teaching on race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would limit certain teachings on race in public schools and allow parents to challenge educational materials is moving through the Republican-controlled South Carolina House of Representatives. The proposal is the latest iteration of a GOP-led nationwide effort to crack down on what some conservative politicians have dubbed “critical […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

