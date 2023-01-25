Read full article on original website
North Charleston seeking master developer for the transformation of riverfront property
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to redevelop a section of the former Charleston Naval Base could bring waterfront views, green spaces, and a mix of residential and commercial space to North Charleston near Riverfront Park. The City of North Charleston announced Friday it is looking for a master developer to help in its […]
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston ENT & Allergy Moving into New North Mt. Pleasant Office
Charleston ENT and Allergy will begin welcoming patients to their new North Mt. Pleasant office at 403 Faison Road on January 30th. The new building in the North 33 development provides the opportunity to provide additional services to our patients in the growing North Mt. Pleasant population. In the new...
crbjbizwire.com
Iconic Olde Colony Bakery Changes Ownership
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that Thomas Boulware, SIOR, CCIM represented Olde Colony Baking Corporation in the sale of their property and assets located at 519 Wando Lane, Mt Pleasant to GH Wando, LLC. The property is used as a commercial baking operation to support the Olde Colony Bakery, which began operation in Charleston in the 1940s. The purchaser intends to continue the operation as The Olde Colony Bakery.
Family-owned ‘Hangar 72’ restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new restaurant has opened its doors to customers near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. Family-owned Hangar 72 Sports Tavern offers an Americana-style menu from burgers to wings, prime rib, and more. “We offer a full-service bar, three dining areas, multiple TVs including a 110″ big screen and an […]
Charleston chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston chef has been named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. Daniel “Dano” Heinze, the chef at Vern’s, is nominated in the ‘Best Chef: Soueast’ category for this year’s awards. Located on the corner of Bogard Street and Ashe Street in downtown Charleston, Vern’s opened in the summer of 2022 and […]
crbjbizwire.com
EO Charleston to host event celebrating Black entrepreneurs
Charleston, SC – EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on Feb. 9, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. at The Wonderer. Held in...
Radio Ink
Bell Receives MLK Award in Charleston
Cynthia Alston Bell, Cumulus Media’s senior marketing consultant in Charleston, received the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Portrait Award during a ceremony on Tuesday. Bell has worked as a sales and marketing executive for Cumulus in Charleston for more than three decades. She is a member and former President of the Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Regional Coordinator of the Arts and Letters Committee for the South Atlantic Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and currently serves as a member of the Auxiliary to the Charleston Country Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association.
live5news.com
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
crbjbizwire.com
Trident United Way and Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Accepting Applications for Lead United
North Charleston, SC — Trident United Way is once again partnering with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 session of Lead United, a six-week comprehensive community leadership and nonprofit board development program focusing on educating professionals to build the necessary skills for board-level service opportunities. Throughout...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. hires architects to help design new courthouse to replace historic building
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has hired architects to help design a new courthouse that they want to last for at least the next few decades. The Berkeley County Courthouse off California Avenue in Moncks Corner was first built in 1895 and has had several renovations over the years to expand its footprint. Now, the county said they need a new building to handle future growth.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
live5news.com
North Charleston residents express concerns over potential redistricting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Election season is still months away, but some people who live in North Charleston say they don’t want to wait until they have a ballot in front of them to make their voices heard. At a city council public hearing Tuesday, residents said they...
Suspicious package found outside North Charleston school deemed safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspicious package that was found outside a high school in North Charleston and prompted an emergency e-learning day has been deemed safe. The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Bomb Squad responded to North Charleston High School shortly after 4:30 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a suspicious […]
abcnews4.com
Coworker helps save colleague having stroke; Trident Medical Center to host celebration
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center is hosting a special celebration for a recent stroke survivor and their coworker at Volvo who helped save their life. The coworker noticed "something wasn't right" about their colleague's speech. The celebration is on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 11:45 a.m.
live5news.com
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
crbjbizwire.com
Bosch Gives Grants to 90 Charleston Classrooms
Charleston County School District (CCSD) is proud to announce that 90 teachers are winners of a Bosch Eco and STEM Teacher (BEST) Grant this year. The combined value of the grants is over $160,000. The BEST grants advance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and sustainability education in ways that inspire, excite, and engage students.
Parents concerned over recent fights at Timberland High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents at one Berkeley County school say they want more security measures in place after several fights and threats to schools. Timberland High School parents said they are concerned about several fights that have taken place at the school recently. “It seems like ever since the kids went back to […]
South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in South Carolina.
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
Charleston City Paper
Our View: International African America Museum should say when it’s going to open
We’re tremendously excited about the still unscheduled 2023 opening of the International African American Museum. Long a dream in the making, it’s going to spark all kinds of opportunities to tell fuller stories of the journeys of enslaved Africans to America — and what happened after they got here.
