Read full article on original website
Related
Colin Creevey Disappears Without A Trace After Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
One of the aspects of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world that makes it so rich is the large cast of intriguing supporting characters, including students, teachers, and ghosts at Hogwarts. Some of these characters, sadly, didn't make it into the movies — or if they did, had their parts severely cut. One of these characters is Colin Creevey, a boy at Hogwarts who practically worships Harry. Colin makes a bit of a nuisance of himself by carrying around a camera and taking pictures but proves himself a good, loyal Gryffindor by joining Dumbledore's Army in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" and later, returning to his school during the Battle of Hogwarts to fight Voldemort and his Death Eaters.
A ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ Deleted Scene Saw Harry Get Closure on His Childhood
'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' closed out the film franchise. And 1 scene in particular would have brought things full circle.
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer
After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
All Hogwarts Legacy discussion banned on one of the world's largest gaming forums
The new Harry Potter game shall not be named on ResetEra.
thedigitalfix.com
Sir Ian McKellen reveals why he turned down playing Dumbledore in Harry Potter
Few wizards are as beloved as Gandalf the Grey from Lord of the Rings or Professor Dumbledore from the Harry Potter movies, and it turns out that Sir Ian McKellen almost played both. In an interview with the BBC, the acclaimed actor shared how he was approached to take on the role of the Hogwarts headmaster, and explained why he turned down the part. Warning, spicy wizard drama ahead.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Team Speaks Out On JK Rowling's Transphobic Views: You Won't Believe What They Said
"Hogwarts Legacy," the upcoming action-RPG game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games WBD under its Portkey Games label, is scheduled to launch on February 10. However, just two weeks from its release, the game where players can explore the castle grounds, master spells, and interact with...
intheknow.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ wants you to be evil, and nobody knows how to react
Previews for the new Harry Potter game have dropped and all anyone can take away from them is that players won’t be judged or penalized for committing crimes. Hogwarts Legacy drops Feb. 10, and lead designer Kelly Murphy told Gamesradar that it was essential to the team to give players the option to play as a “Dark Witch or Wizard.”
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Developers Respond to Controversy Around Creator's Anti-Transgender Views
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy allows players to zoom around on broomsticks, master exotic spellbooks, and break bread with their fellow students on the castle grounds. There are millions of Harry Potter fans on the planet, and after years of middling movie tie-ins and app-store flotsam, Portkey Games promised the first full-throated, big-budget embrace of the Wizarding World.
wegotthiscovered.com
Monsters, demons, and ghouls are all well and good, but horror fans are terrified of some human villains too
There’s really nothing quite as scary as a human being able to do horrifying things. Sure, we’re all terrified by the monsters under our beds, but when it comes down to it — what scares us most is what’s real. Horror is as horror does. A werewolf will never escape from prison, a ghost won’t break into your house, and we’re pretty sure a ghoul can’t kill the neighborhood kids.
wegotthiscovered.com
An intensely unsettling horror awakens an ancient evil on the streaming Top 10
There’s no denying that 2022 was one of the best years the horror genre had experienced for a long time, and that rich vein of form looks set to continue into the new year. M3GAN has already been tearing it up at the box office and secured instant cult classic status, but The Offering has made a quieter play for success on-demand.
Tobey Maguire Said ‘Finally!’ When Asked to Reprise Spider-Man and Wants to Do a Fifth Movie: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought Tobey Maguire back to the web-slinging role for the first time in 15 years. Maguire always intended to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie after 2007’s divisive “Spider-Man 3,” but creative differences between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures prevented him from doing so. “No Way Home” finally gave Maguire his fourth “Spider-Man” movie, and he says in the upcoming new book, “Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,” that he’s more than eager to return for a fifth time. “When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of his return (via Marvel)....
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney fans are furious with Funko for whitewashing a new Pop past the point of recognition
Funko Pop, the company that will one day make a toy out of every popular franchise character ever, is in hot water after revealing a pair of Funkos in the forms of Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog. The problem? Prince Naveen is white. Another problem? Funko has a history of doing this.
Hogwarts Legacy brings the best out of the wizarding world
Hogwarts Legacy gives you the freedom to explore the wizarding world like never before
IGN
Star Wars: The Bad Batch — Are the Ancients Tied to the Jedi?
This story contains spoilers for The Bad Batch. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free The Bad Batch Season 2 review. There’s a blast from the past in the latest episode of The Bad Batch Season 2. Diving into the history of the Jedi Order and those that came before, fans are rightly asking who the “Ancients” are and what they could mean for the wider mythos of the galaxy far, far away.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
Please, No More Embracing Your Cringe
It’s hard to pinpoint when the “embrace your cringe” discourse sidled its way into popular culture. It could have been last spring, when Taylor Swift told NYU graduates to “learn to live alongside cringe.” Or perhaps it was earlier than that, in 2021, when the “I am cringe, but I am free” memes began circling on Instagram, or during the pandemic, when TikTok entered a new era of purposefully cringe content as people found new ways to stave off being bored out of their minds.
TV tonight: the documentary that is a ‘prequel to Anne Frank’s iconic diary’
It details recently discovered letters written by Anne’s father. Plus: the return of Fantasy League Football. Here’s what to watch this evening
Comments / 0