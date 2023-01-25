ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looper

Colin Creevey Disappears Without A Trace After Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

One of the aspects of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world that makes it so rich is the large cast of intriguing supporting characters, including students, teachers, and ghosts at Hogwarts. Some of these characters, sadly, didn't make it into the movies — or if they did, had their parts severely cut. One of these characters is Colin Creevey, a boy at Hogwarts who practically worships Harry. Colin makes a bit of a nuisance of himself by carrying around a camera and taking pictures but proves himself a good, loyal Gryffindor by joining Dumbledore's Army in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" and later, returning to his school during the Battle of Hogwarts to fight Voldemort and his Death Eaters.
Inside the Magic

‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer

After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
thedigitalfix.com

Sir Ian McKellen reveals why he turned down playing Dumbledore in Harry Potter

Few wizards are as beloved as Gandalf the Grey from Lord of the Rings or Professor Dumbledore from the Harry Potter movies, and it turns out that Sir Ian McKellen almost played both. In an interview with the BBC, the acclaimed actor shared how he was approached to take on the role of the Hogwarts headmaster, and explained why he turned down the part. Warning, spicy wizard drama ahead.
ComicBook

One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder

In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight

My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
intheknow.com

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ wants you to be evil, and nobody knows how to react

Previews for the new Harry Potter game have dropped and all anyone can take away from them is that players won’t be judged or penalized for committing crimes. Hogwarts Legacy drops Feb. 10, and lead designer Kelly Murphy told Gamesradar that it was essential to the team to give players the option to play as a “Dark Witch or Wizard.”
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy Developers Respond to Controversy Around Creator's Anti-Transgender Views

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy allows players to zoom around on broomsticks, master exotic spellbooks, and break bread with their fellow students on the castle grounds. There are millions of Harry Potter fans on the planet, and after years of middling movie tie-ins and app-store flotsam, Portkey Games promised the first full-throated, big-budget embrace of the Wizarding World.
wegotthiscovered.com

Monsters, demons, and ghouls are all well and good, but horror fans are terrified of some human villains too

There’s really nothing quite as scary as a human being able to do horrifying things. Sure, we’re all terrified by the monsters under our beds, but when it comes down to it — what scares us most is what’s real. Horror is as horror does. A werewolf will never escape from prison, a ghost won’t break into your house, and we’re pretty sure a ghoul can’t kill the neighborhood kids.
wegotthiscovered.com

An intensely unsettling horror awakens an ancient evil on the streaming Top 10

There’s no denying that 2022 was one of the best years the horror genre had experienced for a long time, and that rich vein of form looks set to continue into the new year. M3GAN has already been tearing it up at the box office and secured instant cult classic status, but The Offering has made a quieter play for success on-demand.
Variety

Tobey Maguire Said ‘Finally!’ When Asked to Reprise Spider-Man and Wants to Do a Fifth Movie: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought Tobey Maguire back to the web-slinging role for the first time in 15 years. Maguire always intended to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie after 2007’s divisive “Spider-Man 3,” but creative differences between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures prevented him from doing so. “No Way Home” finally gave Maguire his fourth “Spider-Man” movie, and he says in the upcoming new book, “Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,” that he’s more than eager to return for a fifth time. “When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of his return (via Marvel)....
IGN

Star Wars: The Bad Batch — Are the Ancients Tied to the Jedi?

This story contains spoilers for The Bad Batch. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free The Bad Batch Season 2 review. There’s a blast from the past in the latest episode of The Bad Batch Season 2. Diving into the history of the Jedi Order and those that came before, fans are rightly asking who the “Ancients” are and what they could mean for the wider mythos of the galaxy far, far away.
Vogue Magazine

Please, No More Embracing Your Cringe

It’s hard to pinpoint when the “embrace your cringe” discourse sidled its way into popular culture. It could have been last spring, when Taylor Swift told NYU graduates to “learn to live alongside cringe.” Or perhaps it was earlier than that, in 2021, when the “I am cringe, but I am free” memes began circling on Instagram, or during the pandemic, when TikTok entered a new era of purposefully cringe content as people found new ways to stave off being bored out of their minds.

