G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
CoinDesk
Silvergate Suspends Dividends on Preferred Stock; Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit
"The Hash" hosts tackle today's hot topics, including crypto bank Silvergate suspending preferred stock dividends as it looks to preserve capital; bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during its 2021 initial public offering, and Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) resolution that would require Capitol Hill vending machines to accept crypto.
CoinDesk
Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet
On today's episode, NLW catches up on the continued fallout of Crypto 2022, including:. Scrutiny around wallet balances that suggest Binance has had commingled user funds and company reserves around B-tokens. The latest...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto
Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
CoinDesk
Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff
Billionaire entrepreneur Jihan Wu's Singapore-based crypto services provider Matrixport said Friday that it is downsizing its workforce by 10%,joining a slew of other industry giants reducing headcount to sail through the harsh crypto winter.
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Aave Clears Bad CRV Token Debt from Exploit Attempt
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave eliminated the bad debt of 2.7 million of curve dao tokens (CRV) from a botched November trade by Mango Markets exploiter Avi Eisenberg, blockchain data on Etherscan shows. The...
CoinDesk
Web3 Loyalty Programs Are a Trojan Horse for Good Crypto Policy
There's a legal saying that "bad facts make bad law." Right now, crypto needs better facts. If crypto wants to resonate with policymakers, we should deemphasize the facts and narratives that threaten governments (down with fiat!) and the well-heeled (down with banks!).
CoinDesk
Web3 Infrastructure Startup Spatial Labs Raises $10M
Spatial Labs has raised $10 million in a seed funding round that was led by Blockchain Capital. The capital will be used to develop new products and for growth initiatives, according to a press release.
CoinDesk
Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining
Today is a mining day on "The Breakdown" as NLW looks at:. News of nuclear-powered bitcoin-mining coming to the U.S. A new report on the state of mining from Galaxy Digital. The...
CoinDesk
Crypto Thaw May Be Premature but Advisors Should Prepare for Winter’s End
The days are slowly getting longer, the birds are singing outside my window andthe price of bitcoin hit $23,000 for the first time in months. Could it portend the end of the crypto winter?
CoinDesk
The Interaction of Money, Nature and AI, With Stan Stalnaker
A digital currency pre-existing bitcoin?. How can new technologies such as AI help design and build green economies in all social systems?. Is Identity dangerous or essential to every financial transaction?. On this episode...
CoinDesk
Layer 1 Blockchain Aptos Token Reaches All-Time High
Layer 1 blockchain Aptos' token, which has been surging since the start of the year, broke an all-time high on Wednesday. The token, APT, reached $16.46 and is up 350% since Jan. 1, according to CoinDesk data.
CoinDesk
'We Want to Make Sure America Is the Place for Innovation in FinTech'
On today's episode, NLW examines recent interviews with Republican congressional leaders including Representatives Patrick McHenry, Tom Emmer, Warren Davidson and French Hill, around the state of crypto in Washington, D.C. NLW argues that the key plans and talking points are pretty clear when the interviews are looked at as a whole.
CoinDesk
Crypto Custodian Prime Trust to Cease Operations in Texas at End of January
Prime Trust, a digital-asset custodian, will stop doing business in the U.S. state of Texas effective Jan. 31, according to anotice posted on its website. The company provides custody and other services to key...
CoinDesk
BlockFi’s $10M Staff Bonus Package Approved by NJ Bankruptcy Court Judge
A $10 million pay and bonus package for staff of crypto lender BlockFi was approved today by New Jersey bankruptcy court Judge Michael Kaplan. The ruling comes after court documents revealed executives from the...
CoinDesk
Hollywood in Web3: StoryCo Raises $6M to Decentralize Storytelling
Web3 storytelling platform StoryCo has raised $6 million in seed funding, the companysaid Thursday. The round was led by crypto investment firms Collab + Currency and Patron, with participation from Blockchange Ventures, Flamingo DAO...
CoinDesk
Proof Reveals Artists Behind Grails III NFT Release, Urging Collectors to Appreciate Digital Art Over Hype
After weeks of anticipation, the 20 artists behind non-fungible token (NFT) collective Proof's Grails III collection were revealed Friday. The collection features a wide range of notable digital creators, including generative artist Matt...
Lake Travis-Westlake businesses faced with challenges of staffing, rising rents and inflation
The Hill Country Galleria is home to many businesses in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) When Christopher Haydostian opened R19 Taqueria in Lakeway in October 2021, he was looking forward to pioneering his Cali-Mexican taco brand in the Lakeway community. However, after struggling to maintain his restaurant amid rising food...
CoinDesk
Pedigree Unleashes Virtual Fostering in Decentraland to Find Real Dogs Homes
Pet food maker Pedigree is bringing furry friends to the metaverse in an effort to end real-world pet homelessness, the companysaid Wednesday. While most metaverse experiences exist entirely in digital spaces, whether it be...
